1,200-W e-freighter makes power play for family car replacement

Aventon entered the growing cargo ebike market with a capable-looking "multipurpose freighter" called the Abound a couple of years ago, and has since added to the family with the SR. Now the original gets an update with the launch of the Long Rack.

Aventon is going nose-to-nose with market leaders like Tern, Rad, Lectric and Specialized to get families and goods moving quietly and cleanly through the city. The Abound LR's gravity cast alloy frame comes with improved geometry "to enhance the rider experience" while being able to haul up to 440 lb (199.5 kg), including the rider.

The Long Rack that gives this model its name can accommodate optional rails, seats, pads and baskets to securely transport kids or cargo, and has a load capacity of 143 lb (65 kg) – that's 13 lb more than the original. Sturdy footboards are included in the package too, along with a lockable storage bag located behind the seatpost to stow valuables.

The Abound LR cargo ebike packs a UL-certified keyless 60-mile battery and is powered by a 1,188-W peak hub motor Aventon

The Class 2 ebike rides with a 750-W rear-hub motor that peaks at 1,188 watts and produces 80 Nm (59 lb.ft) of torque. In addition to pedal-assist up to 20 mph (32 km/h) enabled via a torque sensor in the bottom bracket, the ebike has a throttle on the left side of the handlebar to help get you off the line with ease – which can be unplugged and removed for Class 1 riding – plus 8-speed Shimano Altus gears. The chunky downtube is home to a 708-Wh removable battery that's reckoned good for up to 60 miles (96.5 km) of per-charge range, and is put together using LG 21700 cells.

Riders are offered peace of mind security courtesy of the Aventon Control Unit, which actually made its first appearance in last year's Abound SR model, and most recently featured in the Level 3 commuter. It shapes up as a 4G-connected package that includes anti-theft features like real-time GPS tracking, geofencing, remote locking, a passcode system and an electronic-lock double-leg kickstand.

Many of these features, along with the onboard alarm system, are controlled via the Aventon mobile app. This app can also be used to fine-tune motor-assist and diving into ride metrics. The ticket price includes 12 months of complementary subscription to the 4G security features.

The Abound LR is rated to carry 440 lb, including the rider, kids and cargo Aventon

The cockpit has been refreshed for this outing, with playful BMX-like bars atop a highly adjustable quill stem. A suspension fork with 50 mm of travel plus a suspension seatpost should make for a fairly smooth ride over uneven terrain or poorly maintained mean streets.

The ebike rolls on 20-inch wheels wearing 3-inch urban tires rocking reflective sidewalls. Tektro hydraulic disc brakes with a 180-mm rotor up front and a 203-mm rotor in back make for effective stopping power. Daytime visibility in traffic as well as after-dark travels are catered for by an integrated headlight and a tail-light with turn signaling. Fenders are also included, together with protective mesh at the rear wheel.

The Abound LR is available now for a suggested retail price of US$1,999 – launching cheaper than the 2023 original edition.

Product page: Aventon Abound LR