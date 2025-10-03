Modular cargo ebikes grow or shrink with changing family needs

Belgium's Bike43 has revealed a nifty cargo ebike that can grow as your family or hauling needs change. Riders can start off with a Short model, and then step up to a Mid flavor courtesy of an easy mod, and back again as needed.

Your starting point is up to you as both Short and Mid cargo ebikes are available individually. They're built around the same frame, but by modifying the rear dropouts you can move the rear wheel back or forward by 15 cm (6 in) – depending on which variant you start with.

The Short cargo ebike can be stretched out to a Mid model by modifying the rear dropouts Bike43

The Short model has a maximum rear load of 70 kg (154 lb), which can heft groceries/gear or carry up to two kids on optional seating. It can also accommodate 20 kg (44 lb) to the front in an optional basket, and has a maximum load capacity of 170 kg (375 lb). Accessories like a child seats, rain canopy and front bag can all be added in for extra cash.

Those planning for a larger family might want to jump straight on the Mid bike. This one can take up to 85 kg (187 lb) at the back and has enough room for two kids on bench seating and one more on a novel frame seat (with the feet protected by plastic shielding). Total load capacity is increased to 200 kg (441 lb), and again, a bunch of accessories can be optioned in.

Either way, a Bosch Performance Line mid motor provides pedal-assist to 25 km/h (15.5 mph) and 75 Nm (55 lb.ft) of torque. A 540-Wh PowerTube battery should be good for up to 60 km (37 miles) for the Short setup or 40 km (25 miles) for the Mid. However, Mid riders get the option to upgrade to a Bosch PX motor for 85 Nm of torque and an 800-Wh battery for up to 80 km of per-charge range.

The Mid model can be configured with a Bosch PX mid-motor and 800-Wh battery Bike43

Elsewhere the variants share much, including a SR Suntour suspension fork with 80 mm of travel, 20-inch wheels wrapped in CST Brooklyn ties, Shimano dual- or quad-piston braking, and a Nexus geared hub. Each comes with a heavy duty kickstand for parking stability, integrated lighting, and full fenders.

Short and Mid variants are up for pre-order now through dealers, with the availability window opening in early 2026. Pricing starts at €4,990 for the former (which converts to around US$5,850, though we've no word on international sales).

The cost of the conversion kit hasn't been revealed, but if you want to jump straight in, the Mid model is priced at €5,290. The company also sells a long-tail cargo ebike that can't be modified to smaller sizes for €5,490.

Product page: Bike43 Short, Mid