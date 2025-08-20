BMX-inspired ebike aims to reignite the joy of riding, with a Boost

Conversion kit maker Boost has announced its first complete ride. The mini-bike has been designed as a "great solution for anyone with limited storage space but an appetite to enjoy getting from A to B."

We've covered a number of ebike conversion kits here at New Atlas, including flavors from the likes of Clip, Velotton, Revos and Swytch. The idea being that folks who already own a regular bike and want to join the electric transport revolution can just buy a battery/motor kit and install it.

The Boost kits start at just £649 (about US$875), which can be a good deal cheaper than investing in a brand new motor-powered bike. However, the company recognizes that there are new riders who might want to just jump straight in and go for a new ebike.

The mini-bike uses the same kind of ebike technology employed for Boost's conversion kits Boost Bike

Unlike fellow Londoners Swytch, the folks at Boost have opted for a compact city ride with a "one size fits most" approach and fun-loving BMX styling. "We all remember the sense of joy and freedom of messing about on bikes as a kid, and we've tapped into that with a 'BMX inspired' design with a range of bright colored wheels available to choose from. (Boring black is also available)."

Boost employs the same pedal-assist system used for its conversion kits. That means you get a 250-W rear-hub motor that's road-legal on the company's home turf, for pedal-assist up to 15.5 mph (25 km/h) and 42 Nm of torque (31 lb.ft). A 252-Wh bottle battery is reckoned good for up to 35 miles (56 km) in eco mode, or 25 miles (40 km) in boost.

The company says that it's "gone above and beyond to keep our customers safe," partnering with BatteryIQ for the battery management system – which is claimed to offer industry leading monitoring and protection.

The rider can use a companion mobile app for control and data over Bluetooth, or plump for the optional wireless display. And a Shimano 8-speed gearset makes for ride flexibility. The mini-bike has been designed to handle like a full-sized ride, though it rolls on 20-inch rims wearing Kenda rubber. Stopping power comes courtesy of hydraulic disc brakes with 160-mm rotors.

Boost's mini-bike can flatten against a wall for between-ride storage Boost Bike

Though the custom aluminum frame doesn't fold for this model, the handlebar benefits from a quick-release stem and the pedals fold up too. This means that the mini-bike can snuggle close to the wall in "the narrowest of hallways" or cramped office space. That frame also features a number of mounts for adding on accessories, plus there's a side kickstand for an easy park.

The Boost mini-bike is expected to go up for pre-order at the end of this month for a discounted price of £995 (~US$1,340), with delivery penciled in for UK Autumn (fall). The ticket price will rise to £1,250 when general sales start next year.

Folks who already have a Boost conversion kit or just like the look of this mini-bike but don't need pedal-assist can opt for a regular pedal bike at a pre-order price of £540, which will rise to £600 next year.

