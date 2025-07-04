Affordable lightweight folder rides the ebike commute at 26 lb

Fresh from a model refresh at Eurobike 2025, folding bike veteran Dahon has rolled out a new ebike that lives up to its K-Feather moniker. Tipping the scales at around 26 lb, it should be a fairly easy heft into the train compartment or car trunk between commutes.

Among the rides on show at Dahon's Eurobike booth late last month was the company's first single-beam carbon V-folder, as well as a new flagship road bike, and the lightweight K-Feather e-commuter that we're covering here.

At 26.4 lb (12 kg), it's not the lightest folding ebike we've seen, but the frame of Prodrive's electric Hummingbird is fashioned from carbon fiber whereas Dahon's new ride is built around an aluminum frame. And where the former lightweight will cost you the equivalent of more than US$6k in today's money, the latter comes in at a very reasonable US$1,199.

K-Feather - Classic Bike with E-Power Inside

To produce an ebike that light, compact and affordable, some performance sacrifices have naturally been made. This model's 250-W rear-hub motor might seem a little underwhelming for the US market, for example, but the bike isn't designed to be a speed demon, but rather an easier way to rock the commute. This same model is available internationally too, so is specced accordingly.

Though top PAS speed isn't given, it will likely be 20 mph in the US and 25 km/h elsewhere. There aren't any gears here, so motor and leg power are all you'll have, but Dahon reports that the smart system automatically adapts to deliver "precise assistance ratios" when needed.

The K-Feather folding ebike features a hub motor, torque sensor and 24-mile battery Dahon

The motor's 35 Nm (26 lb.ft) of torque won't be a match for steep inclines either, though the onboard torque sensor should at least help make the motor feel responsive. The bike's 120-Wh Samsung battery is reckoned good for 24.85 miles (40 km) between top-ups. While this won't fuel extended urban adventures, it should be enough for most jaunts from the transport hub to the office and back.

Elsewhere, the ebike rolls on 16-inch wheels wearing 1.75-inch Dahon Custom rubber, with Dahon V-brakes providing stopping power. The ride doesn't appear to ship with fenders or lighting, but does sport a side kickstand. And when it's time to throw it in the trunk, the rider can fold it down to 28.6 x 16 x 25 in (73 x 40 x 63 cm) proportions in three steps.

Charging the compact K-Feather at the office Dahon

The K-Feather is available in the US now in half a dozen colorways for $1,199, but isn't due to arrive in Europe until September.

Product page: Dahon K-Feather