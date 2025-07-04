© 2025 New Atlas
Bicycles

Affordable lightweight folder rides the ebike commute at 26 lb

By Paul Ridden
July 04, 2025
Affordable lightweight folder rides the ebike commute at 26 lb
Designed for assisted last-mile commutes, the K-Feather folding ebike weighs in at just 26.4 lb
Designed for assisted last-mile commutes, the K-Feather folding ebike weighs in at just 26.4 lb
View 6 Images
Designed for assisted last-mile commutes, the K-Feather folding ebike weighs in at just 26.4 lb
1/6
Designed for assisted last-mile commutes, the K-Feather folding ebike weighs in at just 26.4 lb
The K-Feather folding ebike features a hub motor, torque sensor and 24-mile battery
2/6
The K-Feather folding ebike features a hub motor, torque sensor and 24-mile battery
The folded K-Feather can be optioned with "landing gear" for an easier push between rides
3/6
The folded K-Feather can be optioned with "landing gear" for an easier push between rides
The single-speed K-Feather can accommodate riders between 4ft9 and 6ft3
4/6
The single-speed K-Feather can accommodate riders between 4ft9 and 6ft3
Charging the compact K-Feather at the office
5/6
Charging the compact K-Feather at the office
Dahon's folding ebikes at Eurobike 2025
6/6
Dahon's folding ebikes at Eurobike 2025
View gallery - 6 images

Fresh from a model refresh at Eurobike 2025, folding bike veteran Dahon has rolled out a new ebike that lives up to its K-Feather moniker. Tipping the scales at around 26 lb, it should be a fairly easy heft into the train compartment or car trunk between commutes.

Among the rides on show at Dahon's Eurobike booth late last month was the company's first single-beam carbon V-folder, as well as a new flagship road bike, and the lightweight K-Feather e-commuter that we're covering here.

At 26.4 lb (12 kg), it's not the lightest folding ebike we've seen, but the frame of Prodrive's electric Hummingbird is fashioned from carbon fiber whereas Dahon's new ride is built around an aluminum frame. And where the former lightweight will cost you the equivalent of more than US$6k in today's money, the latter comes in at a very reasonable US$1,199.

K-Feather - Classic Bike with E-Power Inside

To produce an ebike that light, compact and affordable, some performance sacrifices have naturally been made. This model's 250-W rear-hub motor might seem a little underwhelming for the US market, for example, but the bike isn't designed to be a speed demon, but rather an easier way to rock the commute. This same model is available internationally too, so is specced accordingly.

Though top PAS speed isn't given, it will likely be 20 mph in the US and 25 km/h elsewhere. There aren't any gears here, so motor and leg power are all you'll have, but Dahon reports that the smart system automatically adapts to deliver "precise assistance ratios" when needed.

The K-Feather folding ebike features a hub motor, torque sensor and 24-mile battery
The K-Feather folding ebike features a hub motor, torque sensor and 24-mile battery

The motor's 35 Nm (26 lb.ft) of torque won't be a match for steep inclines either, though the onboard torque sensor should at least help make the motor feel responsive. The bike's 120-Wh Samsung battery is reckoned good for 24.85 miles (40 km) between top-ups. While this won't fuel extended urban adventures, it should be enough for most jaunts from the transport hub to the office and back.

Elsewhere, the ebike rolls on 16-inch wheels wearing 1.75-inch Dahon Custom rubber, with Dahon V-brakes providing stopping power. The ride doesn't appear to ship with fenders or lighting, but does sport a side kickstand. And when it's time to throw it in the trunk, the rider can fold it down to 28.6 x 16 x 25 in (73 x 40 x 63 cm) proportions in three steps.

Charging the compact K-Feather at the office
Charging the compact K-Feather at the office

The K-Feather is available in the US now in half a dozen colorways for $1,199, but isn't due to arrive in Europe until September.

Product page: Dahon K-Feather

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

BicyclesebikesFoldingFoldable bikeLightweight
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!