Electric front-loader flips the script on folding cargo ebikes

We're a little late to the party on this one, but this folding electric Long John is definitely worth a closer look. The E-Fold comes from a German startup and was born of the founder's frustration with trying to get his ride on public transport.

The development timeline is a little vague, but as far as I can tell, prototyping of regular and electric designs has been going on since at least 2022. Last year, Avnson – the startup founded by "passionate cyclist" Sahabi Arouna – made the first electric front-loaders available for order.

Earlier this year, the team decided to rebrand, choosing a name more in keeping with the brand's vision – and Fold was born. It makes sense to focus on the main attraction of these powered and unpowered cargo haulers.

The E-Fold Long John cargo e-bike can be configured with either a Shimano or Bosch mid-drive motor Fold

When ready to roll, the Long Johns look pretty much like your average hauler – albeit with a slim deck between the steering column and the front wheel. To prep it for between-ride transport, the center kickstand is deployed. Then that steering column folds forward at the hinge, and the saddle does a 180.

That's when the frame mechanism comes into play, unlocking to flip the rear end forward so it hovers and locks over the deck. For the full-sized E-Fold, that cuts its length (roughly) in half – going from 2.36 m (7.7 ft) to 1.6 m (5.25 ft). There are also a mini version of the cargo e-hauler shown on the website's front page – with a shorter frame length – but the links appear broken as of writing.

Simple graphic showing the nifty two-step folding process for the E-Fold Long John cargo e-bike Fold

Circling back to the deck on the front loader, this comes in at just 31 cm wide (12.2 in) – but a platform can be optioned in for packages or luggage, or if it's kids you're hauling, there's also a nifty side-by-side basket sporting safety belts and under-seat storage. This can be folded down between uses.

The E-Fold can be configured with a 250-W Shimano EP6 mid-drive paired with a 504-W battery back that's positioned on the rear rack, or a Bosch Performance Line CX motor with a 545-W battery. Either way, the pedal-assist system should give the rider 85 Nm (62.6 lb.ft) of torque to play with.

Once folded, the E-Fold Long John cargo e-bike can be secured to the bike rack on the train Fold

Elsewhere, the e-cargo is built around aluminum front and rear frame components, rolls on 20-inch wheels wearing Scwhalbe rubber, and comes to a halt courtesy of Tektro quad-piston hydraulic brakes rocking 180-mm discs. Integrated lighting, folding pedals and full fenders complete the key specs roll call.

Electric front loaders are rarely inexpensive, and this one is no exception – starting at €6,495 (which converts to around US$7,500 – though there's no word on international availability). If you don't need PAS, a regular version can be had for €3,200. Options and accessories are extra.

Product page: E-Fold