Electric front-loader flips the script on folding cargo ebikes
We're a little late to the party on this one, but this folding electric Long John is definitely worth a closer look. The E-Fold comes from a German startup and was born of the founder's frustration with trying to get his ride on public transport.
The development timeline is a little vague, but as far as I can tell, prototyping of regular and electric designs has been going on since at least 2022. Last year, Avnson – the startup founded by "passionate cyclist" Sahabi Arouna – made the first electric front-loaders available for order.
Earlier this year, the team decided to rebrand, choosing a name more in keeping with the brand's vision – and Fold was born. It makes sense to focus on the main attraction of these powered and unpowered cargo haulers.
When ready to roll, the Long Johns look pretty much like your average hauler – albeit with a slim deck between the steering column and the front wheel. To prep it for between-ride transport, the center kickstand is deployed. Then that steering column folds forward at the hinge, and the saddle does a 180.
That's when the frame mechanism comes into play, unlocking to flip the rear end forward so it hovers and locks over the deck. For the full-sized E-Fold, that cuts its length (roughly) in half – going from 2.36 m (7.7 ft) to 1.6 m (5.25 ft). There are also a mini version of the cargo e-hauler shown on the website's front page – with a shorter frame length – but the links appear broken as of writing.
Circling back to the deck on the front loader, this comes in at just 31 cm wide (12.2 in) – but a platform can be optioned in for packages or luggage, or if it's kids you're hauling, there's also a nifty side-by-side basket sporting safety belts and under-seat storage. This can be folded down between uses.
The E-Fold can be configured with a 250-W Shimano EP6 mid-drive paired with a 504-W battery back that's positioned on the rear rack, or a Bosch Performance Line CX motor with a 545-W battery. Either way, the pedal-assist system should give the rider 85 Nm (62.6 lb.ft) of torque to play with.
Elsewhere, the e-cargo is built around aluminum front and rear frame components, rolls on 20-inch wheels wearing Scwhalbe rubber, and comes to a halt courtesy of Tektro quad-piston hydraulic brakes rocking 180-mm discs. Integrated lighting, folding pedals and full fenders complete the key specs roll call.
Electric front loaders are rarely inexpensive, and this one is no exception – starting at €6,495 (which converts to around US$7,500 – though there's no word on international availability). If you don't need PAS, a regular version can be had for €3,200. Options and accessories are extra.
Product page: E-Fold
