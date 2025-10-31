© 2025 New Atlas
Bicycles

Electric front-loader flips the script on folding cargo ebikes

By Paul Ridden
October 31, 2025
Electric front-loader flips the script on folding cargo ebikes
The E-Fold Long John cargo e-bike can be optioned with a side-by-side seating platform for securely hauling a couple of kids
The E-Fold Long John cargo e-bike can be optioned with a side-by-side seating platform for securely hauling a couple of kids
View 6 Images
The E-Fold Long John cargo e-bike can be optioned with a side-by-side seating platform for securely hauling a couple of kids
1/6
The E-Fold Long John cargo e-bike can be optioned with a side-by-side seating platform for securely hauling a couple of kids
Simple graphic showing the nifty two-step folding process for the E-Fold Long John cargo e-bike
2/6
Simple graphic showing the nifty two-step folding process for the E-Fold Long John cargo e-bike
Following years of prototyping and a rebrand the E-Fold Long John cargo e-bike is now available to order
3/6
Following years of prototyping and a rebrand the E-Fold Long John cargo e-bike is now available to order
Once folded, the E-Fold Long John cargo e-bike can be secured to the bike rack on the train
4/6
Once folded, the E-Fold Long John cargo e-bike can be secured to the bike rack on the train
The E-Fold Long John cargo e-bike can be configured with either a Shimano or Bosch mid-drive motor
5/6
The E-Fold Long John cargo e-bike can be configured with either a Shimano or Bosch mid-drive motor
A Long John in the back of the people mover? It's possible with the E-Fold cargo e-bike
6/6
A Long John in the back of the people mover? It's possible with the E-Fold cargo e-bike
View gallery - 6 images

We're a little late to the party on this one, but this folding electric Long John is definitely worth a closer look. The E-Fold comes from a German startup and was born of the founder's frustration with trying to get his ride on public transport.

The development timeline is a little vague, but as far as I can tell, prototyping of regular and electric designs has been going on since at least 2022. Last year, Avnson – the startup founded by "passionate cyclist" Sahabi Arouna – made the first electric front-loaders available for order.

Earlier this year, the team decided to rebrand, choosing a name more in keeping with the brand's vision – and Fold was born. It makes sense to focus on the main attraction of these powered and unpowered cargo haulers.

The E-Fold Long John cargo e-bike can be configured with either a Shimano or Bosch mid-drive motor
The E-Fold Long John cargo e-bike can be configured with either a Shimano or Bosch mid-drive motor

When ready to roll, the Long Johns look pretty much like your average hauler – albeit with a slim deck between the steering column and the front wheel. To prep it for between-ride transport, the center kickstand is deployed. Then that steering column folds forward at the hinge, and the saddle does a 180.

That's when the frame mechanism comes into play, unlocking to flip the rear end forward so it hovers and locks over the deck. For the full-sized E-Fold, that cuts its length (roughly) in half – going from 2.36 m (7.7 ft) to 1.6 m (5.25 ft). There are also a mini version of the cargo e-hauler shown on the website's front page – with a shorter frame length – but the links appear broken as of writing.

Simple graphic showing the nifty two-step folding process for the E-Fold Long John cargo e-bike
Simple graphic showing the nifty two-step folding process for the E-Fold Long John cargo e-bike

Circling back to the deck on the front loader, this comes in at just 31 cm wide (12.2 in) – but a platform can be optioned in for packages or luggage, or if it's kids you're hauling, there's also a nifty side-by-side basket sporting safety belts and under-seat storage. This can be folded down between uses.

The E-Fold can be configured with a 250-W Shimano EP6 mid-drive paired with a 504-W battery back that's positioned on the rear rack, or a Bosch Performance Line CX motor with a 545-W battery. Either way, the pedal-assist system should give the rider 85 Nm (62.6 lb.ft) of torque to play with.

Once folded, the E-Fold Long John cargo e-bike can be secured to the bike rack on the train
Once folded, the E-Fold Long John cargo e-bike can be secured to the bike rack on the train

Elsewhere, the e-cargo is built around aluminum front and rear frame components, rolls on 20-inch wheels wearing Scwhalbe rubber, and comes to a halt courtesy of Tektro quad-piston hydraulic brakes rocking 180-mm discs. Integrated lighting, folding pedals and full fenders complete the key specs roll call.

Electric front loaders are rarely inexpensive, and this one is no exception – starting at €6,495 (which converts to around US$7,500 – though there's no word on international availability). If you don't need PAS, a regular version can be had for €3,200. Options and accessories are extra.

Product page: E-Fold

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

BicyclesebikesPedal-assistedcargo bikeshimanoBosch
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!