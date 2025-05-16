Flexible-fit helmet snugs up to your head, and can survive multiple impacts

Some folks don't like bicycle helmets because the things wobble around on top of their heads like big, loose, goofy mushroom caps. That's where the multi-impact Echo Pro comes in, as its sides can be squeezed in and locked in place for a firm, sleek fit every time.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Echo Pro is made by Dutch startup headfirst. The helmet was created in partnership with the APE Amsterdam design studio, and will be manufactured with help from project partner Strategic Sports.

Every time you put the Echo Pro on, you simply press two release buttons at the back with your thumbs while simultaneously pushing inwards on the flexible sides. Doing so releases ratcheting mechanisms on either side, thus allowing the back and sides of the helmet to move in until the padded lining rests firmly against the contours of your head.

Releasing the buttons locks the helmet in that configuration. When it's time to take the Echo Pro off, you just press the buttons again while pulling out on the sides. A quick-release magnetic buckle on the chin strap helps speed up the removal process.

The Echo Pro reportedly meets and exceed both EN 10878 and CPSC safety standards headfirst

"Most of the flexibility in our helmet and SafeFit system is concentrated in the sides and back of the helmet," headfirst founder Daan Zoetmulder tells us. "The front maintains more structure for optimal protection, but we include extra padding options to ensure a comfortable fit for all head shapes."

The Echo Pro additionally features an accelerometer-equipped tail light that temporarily brightens to serve as a brake light whenever the cyclist suddenly decelerates. A 1-hour charge of its lithium battery is claimed to be good for about 6.5 hours of continuous use.

The helmet is available in color choices of matte black, beige or green headfirst

It's also worth noting that the Pro's liner is made of expanded polypropylene (EPP) multi-impact foam as opposed to the expanded polystyrene (EPS) foam used in most helmets, which irreversibly crushes under mechanical stress. This reportedly means that as long as the Echo Pro's ABS outer shell remains intact, the helmet does not have to replaced after each impact.

And importantly, the Pro is claimed to meet and exceed both EN 10878 and CPSC safety standards. The whole thing tips the scales at 470 g (1 lb) for a size Small and 500 g (1.1 lb) for a Large.

Assuming the Echo Pro reaches production, a pledge of €92 (about US$103) will get you one. The planned retail price is €123 ($137). You can see it in noggin-snuggin' action, in the video below.

headfirst: the revolutionary bike helmet with perfect fit

Sources: Kickstarter, headfirst

