Hyundai motors into ebike space with special-edition eXXite Next

Over the past few years, we've seen a number of auto makers collaborate with bike companies for branded ebikes and the latest to join the e-mobility party is Hyundai, which has partnered with Spain's Rayvolt for a limited version of its eXXite Next Step model.

When auto makers like BMW and Peugeot launch ebikes, they build their own, and Yamaha was pretty much first out of the gate way back in the early 1990s. But other manufacturers like Hummer, Audi, Jeep, Toyota and Porsche have opted to enter into branding partnerships with established bike makers for special editions of existing models.

Hyundai has adopted the latter approach for its first dip into the ebike space with an exclusive Hyundai version of Rayvolt's eXXite Next Step city commuter, which will be offered in France as a "loaner vehicle for Hyundai customers wishing to experience new forms of mobility."

"Our distribution network must offer varied and gentle mobility solutions to its customers," said president of Hyundai Motor France, Lionel French Keogh. "Hyundai's ambition is to become a supplier of intelligent mobility solutions, adapted to needs and uses and respectful of the environment. Last year, two thirds of vehicles registered by Hyundai in France were electric, hybrid or rechargeable hybrid. By working with Rayvolt, Hyundai wishes to expand the eco-responsible mobility offer offered by its network."

The exclusive version of Rayvolt's eXXite Next Step ebike offers pedal-assist up to 25 km/h and its battery is reckoned good for up to 80 km Rayvolt

The Hyundai special-edition ebike rolls with a 250-W rear-hub motor for 50 Nm (36.9 lb.ft) of torque and three levels of torque-sensing pedal-assist up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph) via belt drive plus a button boost function. There's a regenerative braking sensor to potentially extend the range of the removable 504-Wh seatpost battery beyond its claimed 80 km (~50 miles) of per-charge riding, and motor braking can be activated by back-pedaling.

It's built around a 6061 aluminum frame with a mid-step top tube for ease of access, is reported to best fit riders between 1.7 and 2 meters (5.5 - 6.5 ft) in height, and can be had with a front basket.

The ebike features an integrated touchscreen display mid-handlebar, and can be optioned with a cargo basket Rayvolt

A touchscreen display has been integrated into the handlebar for showing key ebike data and ride information, and can be used to adjust motor assist, and the stylish ebike also sports built-in lighting front and back. It rides on 27.5-inch double-wall rims wrapped in 1.5-inch-wide tires, while stopping power is provided by hydraulic brakes.

The ebike can also be mounted to a RegenFit rear-wheel stand and paired with a mobile app for use as an indoor exercise bike with adjustable resistance, while also topping up the battery during workouts.

The Hyundai special-edition eXXite Next Step ebike is now available via the company's French dealer network as a loaner, or can be purchased outright for €3,490 (US$3,735 – though there are currently no plans to extend availability to the US).

Sources: Hyundai, Rayvolt