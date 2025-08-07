Building a better bike bell – Oi Prima improves on a clever design

The simply-named Oi, made by Australian cycling gear company Knog, is a bike bell for people who don't like bike bells. Such folks may be particularly keen on the latest model, the Oi Prima, as it's sleeker, slinkier and better-functioning than ever before.

Introduced in 2016, the original handlebar-encircling Oi was designed as an alternative to traditional dome-like bells that protrude up from the bars. Still sold as the Oi Classic, it incorporates a circular inner mounting ring with a coil-spring-loaded, thumb-activated striker. The C-shaped metal resonator is suspended on top of that ring.

In 2018, Knog upped its game by introducing the Oi Luxe. Retaining the same basic form as the Classic, it replaced that model's bobbly coil spring apparatus with a stronger lever-hammer striker. As a result, the bell's brass "dinger" hits the resonator more directly and with more force, producing louder and truer chimes.

The Oi Prima pumps out over 80 decibels Ben Coxworth / New Atlas

Fast-forward to 2025, and behold the new Oi Prima. Priced at US$29.99, it occupies a niche above the $19.99 Classic and below the $39.99 Luxe.

Like the Luxe, it uses a lever hammer instead of a coil spring ... but it's a better one. The Prima's new-and-improved hammer is known as the Wavetek, and it's considerably lower-sitting, curvier, and easier-to-reach than that of the Luxe.

Additionally, because it does sit lower, its spring now can't be overextended and thus prematurely worn out. On a test ride, I also noticed that because the hammer doesn't get pulled back as far, the bell is less prone to slipping around the bar. That said, the Prima still consistently produces a pleasant, loud chime, which Knog claims is over 80 decibels – that's 5 db louder than the Luxe. Have a listen to my demo bell in the following video.

Knog Oi Prima bike bell

The Prima is also easier to mount on the handlebars – simply by tightening down a single included hex bolt – as its two fold-in sections are permanently hinged together. By contrast, the two-separate-piece Luxe has a tendency to fall apart as you're trying to mount it. I even recently lost part of my Luxe as I was riding, when it came apart after the bolt fell out.

So why is the Luxe still pricier?

Well, whereas it is made entirely of metal (not counting its vegan leather bar shim), the Prima's mounting ring and hammer lever are made of glass-filled nylon and TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane). Although perfectly serviceable, these plastics do make for a cheaper look and feel.

Although not as sleek as the Prima, the Luxe does admittedly have a more "finely hand-crafted" look Ben Coxworth / New Atlas

The Oi Prima is available now via the Knog website in color choices of black and gray, and bar diameter choices of Large (23.8 - 31.8 mm) and Small (22.2 mm) – the two sizes tip the scales at 28 g (0.99 oz) and 20 g (0.7 oz), respectively.

