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Bicycles

Full-squish trekker built to Roam city and beyond

By Monica J. White
August 07, 2026
Full-squish trekker built to Roam city and beyond
Pausing to take in the view along a mountain trail with the full-suspension MapFour Roam step-over ebike
Pausing to take in the view along a mountain trail with the full-suspension MapFour Roam step-over ebike
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Pausing to take in the view along a mountain trail with the full-suspension MapFour Roam step-over ebike
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Pausing to take in the view along a mountain trail with the full-suspension MapFour Roam step-over ebike
Outfitted with optional pannier bags and full fenders, the Roam is set up for multi-day touring and outdoor camping trips
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Outfitted with optional pannier bags and full fenders, the Roam is set up for multi-day touring and outdoor camping trips
MapFour's trekking ebike lineup comes in two frame geometries: the standard step-over Roam (left) and the lower-step Roam ST (right)
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MapFour's trekking ebike lineup comes in two frame geometries: the standard step-over Roam (left) and the lower-step Roam ST (right)
Key components include a 100-Nm mid-drive motor, carbon belt drive, four-link rear coil shock, and a heavy-duty rear rack with integrated lighting
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Key components include a 100-Nm mid-drive motor, carbon belt drive, four-link rear coil shock, and a heavy-duty rear rack with integrated lighting
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MapFour started out as a new model line under budget-ebike favorite Engwe, before morphing into its own brand last year. Its first major launch under that new banner is aimed squarely at the European trekking ebike market.

The Roam comes in a conventional step-over frame, while the Roam ST offers easier step-through access. Both use full suspension, and the company is pitching them as all-rounders for daily commuting, forest paths, and longer tours.

Unlike more extreme long-distance machines like the three-battery Fiido Nomads Pro, MapFour isn’t going for maximum per-trip range. Instead, it’s focusing on everyday comfort, integrated security, and a lower-maintenance drivetrain. The result is a competitively priced tourer with equipment that we tend to associate with costlier bikes.

MapFour's trekking ebike lineup comes in two frame geometries: the standard step-over Roam (left) and the lower-step Roam ST (right)
MapFour's trekking ebike lineup comes in two frame geometries: the standard step-over Roam (left) and the lower-step Roam ST (right)

The Roam is built around an aluminum frame with a 100-mm hydraulic suspension fork and 60 mm of travel from a four-link rear setup. That is unusual in a category where many trekking ebikes still rely on hardtail frames. MapFour says it tuned the suspension for long-distance comfort, smoothing frequent bumps and vibration rather than optimizing downhill performance.

A relaxed riding position, supportive saddle, and 27.5-inch puncture-resistant trekking tires complete the package. Regardless of frame style, both Roam options are geometry-tuned to reduce how fatigued you feel during and after hours of mixed-terrain riding.

Power comes from a mid-drive motor producing 100 Nm of torque, paired with a responsive torque sensor that adjusts assistance based on your pedal pressure. A carbon belt drives a Shimano Nexus 5 internal-gear hub, delivering whisper-quiet operation and minimal routine upkeep needs compared to a traditional chain and derailleur.

Outfitted with optional pannier bags and full fenders, the Roam is set up for multi-day touring and outdoor camping trips
Outfitted with optional pannier bags and full fenders, the Roam is set up for multi-day touring and outdoor camping trips

The 720-Wh LG battery is rated for up to 150 km (93 miles) in Eco mode, while an 8-A charger can reportedly deliver a full recharge in two hours. This range is likely a best-case figure, though; real-world performance will depend on terrain, rider weight, loading, weather, and so on.

MapFour’s RideGuard system brings navigation, ride data, and anti-theft tools into one connected platform. GPS tracking and 24/7 monitoring can trigger movement and geofencing alerts if the Roam leaves a designated area, while the app also handles locking, unlocking, live telemetry, and customizable assistance modes.

Routes can be planned in the app and sent to the central 3.5-inch display for turn-by-turn guidance, keeping navigation in view without mounting a phone on the handlebars. The app also monitors battery status and controls lighting – practical features for both urban commuting and long-distance travel.

The bike arrives fully equipped, with Tektro hydraulic disc brakes, integrated lights, full fenders, a rear cargo rack, and a bottle-cage mount. Both versions are available now for a launch price of €2,599 (around US$2,995), down from €2,799 (with €90 of accessories included) for a limited time.

The new full-suspension trekking e-bike by MAPFOUR - First look at Eurobike 2026

MapFour is initially focused on Europe, with expansion planned across Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg. The price tag isn’t quite in budget-ebike territory, but it is competitive for a full-suspension mid-drive tourer with belt drive, internal gearing, and connected anti-theft features.

There’s no question that the Roam’s spec sheet looks upscale. But whether the Roam earns that positioning will depend on its real-world range, suspension refinement, and the reliability of RideGuard.

Product page: MapFour Roam

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BicyclesebikesPedal-assistedTouringBikepackingSecurity
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Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Monica is a tech journalist with over a decade of experience. Computing is her main area of interest, and she loves building her own PCs and tracking all the latest innovations. A UK native, Monica now lives in Poland with her fluffy dog and her endless pile of electronics.

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