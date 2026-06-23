Triple-battery adventure commuter puts motor power at the crank

The excellent triple-battery trekking ebike I took for quite a few test rides last year is being joined by a similar-but-different new model. The Nomads Pro is still aimed at riders who want to go beyond city limits but swaps rear-hub pedal-assist for a tasty mid-drive motor.

The regular Nomads rolls with a 250-W motor offering three levels of pedal-assist out of the box (though two more can be unlocked through a companion app), and puts 45 Nm 33 lb.ft) of torque on tap. Though the rated power remains the same for the new Pro variant, the motor has moved to the crank and the the available torque more than doubled to 100 Nm (73.7 lb.ft).

Torque sensing should make for a responsive, natural feel to motor assist. The speed when the motor stops providing assist remains the same as before at 15.5 mph (25 km/h), but the increased torque should make inclines less threatening and easier to conquer. As someone who lives in an area where steep hills seem to reproduce overnight, that's great news.

The Nomads Pro benefits from IP54 water-resistance, and can be had in either large or medium frame sizes Fiido

What's also welcome is the trickle through of the triple-battery configuration. This doesn't see three Li-ion battery packs all connected at once for long-range riding, but rather provides a downtube pack plus two spares in a cage hanging from the rear rack. A single battery is reckoned good for up to 47 miles (75 km) before running out of juice. When the gauge starts to run in the red, you simply hop off and swap a spent pack for a fresh one then move off to continue your journey.

As before, there is a weight penalty for being prepared like this. The Pro with a single battery tips the scales at a hefty 57.8 lb (26.2 kg). That's heavier than our review Nomads last year, and with each 17-lb addition on the back, I found the triple to be quite a challenging heft over fences or up station steps. The Pro will be no less weighty, but if need to travel up to 140 miles (225 km) per trip then the numerous pros will outweigh the single con.

The Nomads Pro can be optioned with two spare battery packs, which hang from the rear rack in their own cage Fiido

The aluminum frame looks about the same as before – though now in silver instead of desert sand colorway – and is again available in large or medium. The minimum saddle height for the former is 33.5 in (850 mm), and it's 35.4 in (900 mm) for the latter – though stand-over height dips to around 28 in (710 mm) on the medium Nomads so is likely the same for the Pro. The new ride also benefits from an adjustable air suspension fork with 120 mm of travel.

As before, the trekking commuter rolls on 29-inch wheels wearing 2.1-inch CST Patrol rubber. A 9-speed Shimano CUES gear system makes for flexible ride choices. Stopping power is provided by HDM-5 four-piston hydraulic brakes. The sturdy rear rack provides plenty of opportunity for panniers and bikepacking gear, with the total load capacity of the Pro – including the ride – coming in at 264.6 lb (120 kg).

Rounding out the key specs is a LED headlight mounted on the wide handlebar (which is also home to a daytime-bright color display) and frame-integrated rear lighting with turn signaling.

Front suspension plus big wheels wrapped in multi-terrain rubber should make for a comfortable ride in the city or out in the wild Fiido

All in, this looks like a worthwhile and welcome upgrade to the already excellent regular Nomads. The Nomads Pro trekking commuter in single-battery configuration is available to order now for US$1,999. If you want to roll with three batteries, that price tag rises to $2,699. Both flavors also ride into Europe and the UK.

While the subject of triples is fresh in your mind, Fiido has simultaneously launched another two models – a long-tail cargo ebike and a short-tail sibling.

Fiido entered the utility ebike space in 2022 with the T1, a short-tail cargo hauler rocking chunky fat tires and a 750-W hub motor plus the promise of nearly 100 miles on per-charge riding. The next edition saw a long-tail version capable of carrying more than 440 lb (200 kg) in total. Now the company is updating both short and long cargo models.

Interestingly, the T3 Max can be had in a capacious dual-battery configuration that adds up to 1,620 Wh in total for up to 124 miles (200 km) of assisted hauling. The battery can be removed at camp or mid-journey to serve as a mobile power station and provide juice to gadgetry like smartphones, drones, BT speakers or even a mini fridge.

The 972-Wh battery pack can serve as a mobile power station at camp Fiido

This model also comes with a 250-W mid-drive motor capable of 100 Nm of torque, which should make a full 441-lb load a tad easier to roll with. Again the top PAS speed is 15.5 mph no matter where you are in the world.

The long-tail ebike benefits from S-Ride 9 gear system, which – as you may have guessed – makes nine gear ratios available. The same braking system as the Nomads Pro powers slow downs, 20-inch tires with 2.4-inch CST tires help the suspension fork soak up some of the bumps along the way, and the cargo ebike folds down for between-ride transport.

The T3 Max is rated for a total payload of 441 lb, but an optional trailer can be hitched if you need extra cargo space Fiido

The T3 is the short-tail version, and has similar specs to the Max but has a total load capacity of 330 lb (150 kg) and just one 972-Wh battery pack for up to 75 miles (120 km) of range.

The T3 Max single-battery model can be ordered now for $2,299, or the dual-battery option bumps that to $2,999. The short-tail T3 is priced at $1,899. As with the Nomads Pro, these models are also available in Europe and the UK.

Product pages: Nomads Pro, T3 Max, T3

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