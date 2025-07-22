Belt-drive city bike goes back to basics for clean, quiet all-day cruising

Chain-drive ebikes can be a little too high maintenance for some, and reward you with oily clothes for your trouble. But a belt-drive easy life generally comes with a high ticket price. That's not the case with the Glide from New York's Priority Bicycles.

Rather than add yet another over-powered ride to the e-mobility mix, Priority has opted for a "manageable amount of power" courtesy of a 350-W hub motor at the front with three assist levels.

This configuration was reportedly chosen "because it's lightweight and low-drag" but also because "it helps balance the bike's weight front to back, creating a smooth, stable and easy-to-control riding experience." Plus, a mid-drive motor would add a good chunk of coin to the cost of this budget-friendly model.

The Glide features a Gates ST belt drive setup doe clean, quiet low-maintenance riding Priority Bicycles

The Gates ST (or SideTrack) belt-drive system here is clean and quiet, as well as long-lasting and low maintenance – which is great for those who prefer to focus on the journey instead of frequently tinkering. Priority has also thrown in a 3-speed Shimano Nexus hub at the back with grip shifting, and a thumb throttle to help you take off at the lights or offer a little help on the hills.

The Glide sports a fairly modest 374-Wh downtube battery for up to 60 miles (96.5 km) of pedal-assist at the lowest level, or 20 miles of throttling along without pumping your legs. The UL-certified ebike has been capped at 20 mph (32km/h) for both PAS and throttle.

Nexus 3-speed hub to the rear, 350-W motor at the front Priority Bicycles

Elsewhere, there's a mid-step alloy frame in two size options for easy access, the ebike rolls on puncture-resistant 700c x 38-mm tan-colored road tires, and stopping power is provided by hydraulic disc brakes rocking 180-mm rotors. A padded seat makes for a comfortable ride, front and rear lights are included, a double-leg kickstand helps with parking stability, and full fenders keep dirt and splashes at bay.

Priority's latest ebike weighs in at 49 lb (~22 kg), and has a max payload of 300 lb (136 kg) including the rider. It doesn't ship with a cargo rack but there are mounts for such accessories to be optioned in. It's on sale now for a launch price of US$1,399 until August 4, which could then increase to $1,799.

About the Priority Glide

Product page: Priority Glide