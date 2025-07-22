© 2025 New Atlas
Bicycles

Belt-drive city bike goes back to basics for clean, quiet all-day cruising

By Paul Ridden
July 22, 2025
Belt-drive city bike goes back to basics for clean, quiet all-day cruising
"Building on Priority's notable E-Classic Plus, the Priority Glide adds thoughtful updates that make it even more approachable for everyday use"
"Building on Priority's notable E-Classic Plus, the Priority Glide adds thoughtful updates that make it even more approachable for everyday use"
View 4 Images
"Building on Priority's notable E-Classic Plus, the Priority Glide adds thoughtful updates that make it even more approachable for everyday use"
1/4
"Building on Priority's notable E-Classic Plus, the Priority Glide adds thoughtful updates that make it even more approachable for everyday use"
Nexus 3-speed hub to the rear, 350-W motor at the front
2/4
Nexus 3-speed hub to the rear, 350-W motor at the front
The Glide features a Gates ST belt drive setup doe clean, quiet low-maintenance riding
3/4
The Glide features a Gates ST belt drive setup doe clean, quiet low-maintenance riding
Three PAS levels are cooked in, along with a handy thumb throttle
4/4
Three PAS levels are cooked in, along with a handy thumb throttle
View gallery - 4 images

Chain-drive ebikes can be a little too high maintenance for some, and reward you with oily clothes for your trouble. But a belt-drive easy life generally comes with a high ticket price. That's not the case with the Glide from New York's Priority Bicycles.

Rather than add yet another over-powered ride to the e-mobility mix, Priority has opted for a "manageable amount of power" courtesy of a 350-W hub motor at the front with three assist levels.

This configuration was reportedly chosen "because it's lightweight and low-drag" but also because "it helps balance the bike's weight front to back, creating a smooth, stable and easy-to-control riding experience." Plus, a mid-drive motor would add a good chunk of coin to the cost of this budget-friendly model.

The Glide features a Gates ST belt drive setup doe clean, quiet low-maintenance riding
The Glide features a Gates ST belt drive setup doe clean, quiet low-maintenance riding

The Gates ST (or SideTrack) belt-drive system here is clean and quiet, as well as long-lasting and low maintenance – which is great for those who prefer to focus on the journey instead of frequently tinkering. Priority has also thrown in a 3-speed Shimano Nexus hub at the back with grip shifting, and a thumb throttle to help you take off at the lights or offer a little help on the hills.

The Glide sports a fairly modest 374-Wh downtube battery for up to 60 miles (96.5 km) of pedal-assist at the lowest level, or 20 miles of throttling along without pumping your legs. The UL-certified ebike has been capped at 20 mph (32km/h) for both PAS and throttle.

Nexus 3-speed hub to the rear, 350-W motor at the front
Nexus 3-speed hub to the rear, 350-W motor at the front

Elsewhere, there's a mid-step alloy frame in two size options for easy access, the ebike rolls on puncture-resistant 700c x 38-mm tan-colored road tires, and stopping power is provided by hydraulic disc brakes rocking 180-mm rotors. A padded seat makes for a comfortable ride, front and rear lights are included, a double-leg kickstand helps with parking stability, and full fenders keep dirt and splashes at bay.

Priority's latest ebike weighs in at 49 lb (~22 kg), and has a max payload of 300 lb (136 kg) including the rider. It doesn't ship with a cargo rack but there are mounts for such accessories to be optioned in. It's on sale now for a launch price of US$1,399 until August 4, which could then increase to $1,799.

About the Priority Glide

Product page: Priority Glide

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

BicyclesebikesPedal-assisted
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!