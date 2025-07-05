Raleigh looks to the future with gorgeous connected ebike for the city

The UK's oldest bicycle manufacturer has launched an ebike called the One. The chain-free commuter rolls with built-in GPS and anti-theft measure, smart connectivity features, and a "striking new visual identity" that "sets the tone for the evolution of cycling."

Raleigh was found in Nottingham in 1887, and for my generation of cyclists is probably best known for Brit icons like the Chopper and Burner models, though its racing bikes were also a popular choice on the street and in competition. Ownership of the company has changed a number of times over the years, but has remained with the Accell Group – which has brands like Lapierre, Haibike, Carqon and Winora among its family members – since 2012.

Though the company stakes a claim as the first UK cycle maker to market ebikes (in the 1990s), and currently has a number of pedal-assist models in production, the One is being rolled out as a "new icon for urban mobility" and has even been given its own web presence.

"With the launch of the Raleigh One, we’re not just unveiling a new e-bike – we’re ushering in a new era of urban mobility," said Selin Can, EVP of Mobility at the Accell Group. "The Raleigh One is a bold fusion of heritage and innovation, designed for the city. Smart, secure, and built to last, it enables riders to make journeys with confidence and ease. This is an exciting chapter in the evolution of the Raleigh story."

The Raleigh One features a step-over aluminum frame, a secure mount for a smartphone, dual-headlight and hydraulic disc braking Raleigh

The city bike sports a 250-W Mvice rear-hub motor mated with a Gates Carbon Belt Drive setup, which will provide pedal-assist up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph) in line with the European market it's aimed at. Its 360-Wh removable battery is reckoned good for up to 85 km (~53 miles) of riding per charge at the lowest PAS setting, or around 50 km (31 miles) at the highest. The ebike will ship with a 5-A charging brick for quick top-ups to 50% in an hour or a full charge in 2 hours and 20 minutes.

However, though this configuration offers a relatively quiet and low-maintenance ride, there aren't any gears to help tackle hills easier or race over flats – all you have is the 35-Nm (26-lb.ft) motor. As such, Raleigh's new icon will likely be best suited to slight inclines and fairly level city streets.

Its lightweight aluminum frame contributes to an overall weigh in of 21 kg (46.3 lb), and if you were thinking that the One's styling had a familiar feel to it, that could be down to input from the brains behind storied mobility pioneers VanMoof. According to The Verge, Raleigh brand owner the Accell Group tapped into the expertise of "former VanMoof team members" during the design process.

The Raleigh One comes with an 85-km removable battery and fast charger Raleigh

And that's not the only similarity to the design ethos of the now McLaren Applied sub-brand. The Raleigh One has been kitted out with GPS, mobile connectivity and a built-in alarm that work with a companion mobile app running on a smartphone secured to a SP Connect mount on the riser handlebar.

Basic functionality is free, and includes a rider dash, basic security, Bluetooth updates, a stolen mode and support. But you'll need to sign up to a paid membership program to unlock more features. The Core level adds smart security, smart maintenance and bike sharing, and this costs €7.99 per month or €96 annually.

The Icon model brings over-the-air updates, remote arming of the alarm system, touch and go convenience and full insurance coverage provided by Hepster. This level carries a monthly charge of €14.99 or €149 per year. With that insurance, you'll reportedly be covered for theft of the whole bike, theft of components and the cost of a total write-off.

Raleigh includes smart connectivity and anti-theft measures unlocked and controlled by a three-tier subscription model (one of which is free) Raleigh

Elsewhere, the ebike rolls on 27.5-inch wheels wrapped in 2.2-inch tires. Stopping power is provided by Tektro hydraulic brakes. There's a dual front light plus an integrated rear light, and a side kickstand and full fenders.

At launch, the Raleigh One is being made available in Germany and the Netherlands for €2,699 (about US$3,200) as well as the UK for £2,399. We've no word on expansion beyond these regions. That's quite an investment, particularly with the potential of having to add in subscription fees as well as optional accessories such as a front carrier block, front basket and wheel lock. Raleigh makes much of its longevity and reliability in its press materials for the its new tech-packed bike and support platform, so hopefully the brand and riders will be able to safely navigate around the troubled bike path that crashed pre-McLaren VanMoof.

Source: Raleigh