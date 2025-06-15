McLaren-backed VanMoof launches new breed of tech-packed ebikes

Storied e-mobility brand VanMoof has risen from the ashes of bankruptcy courtesy of McLaren Applied, and launched its first new ebikes since going under in 2023. The S6 series is said to be "the culmination of 5 generations and 11 years of ebike innovation."

Before we take a look at the new models, let's have a brief recap on the birth, growth, death and rebirth of the company. VanMoof embarked on a "relentless quest to make the perfect city bike" back in 2009, starting with regular two wheelers and evolving into ebikes from 2013.

Billed as "the world's most intelligent commuter bike," the VanMoof 10 Electrified had a sleek modern look and was bursting with useful technology – including GPS tracking, remote power on, smart power control and Philips lighting.

Numerics gave way to S (for smart) model names in 2016 with the Electrified S, a lighter but more capable update to the formula. VanMoof enhanced the anti-theft capabilities of its ebike later that year, backing up the tracking chops with a free bike replacement promise if a stolen bike wasn't recovered within a short window.

A new shape appeared on the roster the following year, offering a more compact city ride plus a storage shelf to the front for securing cargo. Fueled by the global COVID-19 pandemic, demand for ebikes soared and VanMoof managed to shift more units in "four months of 2020 than in the previous two years combined." Despite ensuing global supply chain issues, the company looked to be weathering the storm thanks to in-house component design and manufacture, with new models and accessory options added.

A lower-step frame option called the A5 launched in early 2022, followed by main model updates but rumors of struggles bubbled up online culminating in the Dutch e-mobility pioneers filing for bankruptcy in July 2023.

"Experience the innovation of a new 3-gear autohub, a thoroughly revamped Control Core, and an entirely fresh sonic experience" VanMoof

Shortly after that, e-scooter brand Lavoie – a subsidiary of McLaren Applied – acquired VanMoof's assets and began "reassembling teams, reaching out to stakeholders across the world, and putting plans in place to build a sustainable but also crucially a viable operation going forward."

All went quiet for a while, then one of the first moves under the new ownership was to allow open access to repair manuals and technical documents relating to legacy models. This was followed by newly signed repair and service agreements across seven countries, and the relaunch of the newly refined S5 and A5 models.

Now the first new ebikes have joined the fleet. On the outside, the S6 and S6 Open models look very much like clones of the previous stock, though the new VanMoof says that "every element has been reimagined or newly designed in collaboration with McLaren Applied."

These new rides are powered by a 250-W hub motor at the front wheel for pedal-assist up to 25 km/h – the bikes are not yet available to US riders, but if and when that happens the top PAS speed will likely be bumped to 20 mph). This motor is reported to offer 68 Nm (50 lb.ft) of torque, as well as four levels of pedal-assist via a responsive torque sensor at the crank. A familiar Boost Button also joins the power party for an extra kick forward at the lights.

The S6 (shown) and S6 Open are each powered by a 250-W front-hub motor VanMoof

In the frame is a 487-Wh non-removable battery made up of Panasonic cells for up to 150 km (93.2 miles) of per-charge range in eco mode, or up to 60 km at full tilt. A halo light ring on the handlebar offers visible charge status (as well as PAS levels).

A newly designed Control Core is the brains of this operation, serving as the electronic control unit of the bike and enabling always-on tracking for peace of mind. The unit also comes with a USB-C port for ebike diagnostics.

The ebikes each sport a 3-speed auto-shift hub for real-time adjustments and "seamless, smart momentum" but options appear to be chain-drive only at the moment. A companion mobile app allows for a more tailored ride experience, including "bike-first" turn-by-turn navigation and compatibility with Apple's FindMy network.

An integrated anti-theft system features a kick lock with improved alignment that's activated with a tap so you no longer have to drag a chain lock around the city with you. Rider recognition is available via the mobile app. There's a built-in sonic alarm. And the company echoes the same "theft-proof" promise as before, where VanMoof will locate a stolen bike or replace your ride if the thief somehow escapes its all-seeing eye. This is a subscription service though, which starts at €150 per year – but buyers get the first 12 months free.

The S6 (front) and S6 Open (back) each come with a Panasonic battery that's reckoned good for up to 120 km of per-charge riding VanMoof

The step-over S6 model weighs in at 23.5 kg (52 lb) and rolls on 27.5-inch wheels wearing proprietary Gen 6 tires, while the S6 Open flavor is a kilo lighter and rides with 24-inch wheels. Stopping power for each is provided by hydraulic disc brakes.

The bikes also ship with frame-integrated lighting, full fenders and a heavy duty kickstand, plus a smartphone mount developed with Peak Design. They can be optioned with a suspension seatpost for a smoother ride, as well as front and rear racks for cargo hauling.

The S6 ebikes are both priced at €3,298 (which converts to around US$3,825, though international availability is not yet on the cards). That's pretty high in today's electric-mobility market, but the real problem for the new VanMoof will be regaining rider loyalty and trust. An extended 3-year warranty might help, but those who've been bitten before will likely be wary – even if the company is now part of the McLaren Applied family.

Reservations are open now, with a €150 deposit securing your place in the production queue. Delivery to customers is penciled in for August.

Product page: VanMoof S6