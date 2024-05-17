Moped-style ebike unlocks the power to roam beyond city limits

Ride1Up has launched an off-road flavor of its Revv 1 full-suspension ebike, which rolls with a similar moto-inspired vibe but gains a number of key updates designed to "enhance your riding experience while tackling rougher terrains."

The arrival of the Revv 1 last year marked a departure for Ride1Up from ebikes that look like tradition non-motor bikes into the fun retro moped territory of the likes of Super73, Juiced, Vintage, Brekr and Engwe. Such rides definitely occupy a fairly niche ebike market, and are primarily aimed at young adults.

The DRT version takes the moto-inspired thrills off the beaten track, with revised geometry for the frame shaping up as an extended chassis, a longer rear triangle, a bottom bracket moved back for leveraging more power, and a slightly higher standover height. Riders are also able to mount a removable metal alloy plate in the gaping hole under the "fuel tank" for hauling Molle-compatible accessories into the wild.

The Revv 1 DRT features a 1,000-W geared rear hub motor and 52-V/20-Ah battery Ride1Up

Though the current FS model sports full suspension, the off-road ebike gains a bit of a bump-soaking boost courtesy of a double-crown suspension fork with hydraulic lockout/adjustable preload and 150 mm of travel plus a rear coil shock with rebound adjust, compression and preload for a more tailored ride as well as offering 76 mm of travel.

The DRT ships as a Class 2 ebike (20 mph PAS/throttle) out of the box, but can be switched to Class 3 (28 mph/45 km/h) or unlocked for off-road riding via the 3.5-inch handlebar display. It rolls with a 52-V/1,000-W geared hub motor from Bafang that produces 95 Nm (70 lb.ft) of torque for "a hot shot of adrenaline when you twist the throttle or pedal." A boost feature is also available for some extra grunt during uphill climbs.

The 1,040-Wh "fuel tank" battery remains the same as FS model, a 1,040-Wh pack made up of Samsung 21700 cells. The ebike's 20-inch wheels are now spoked (instead of cast alloy) and wrapped in knobby 4-inch-wide Innova custom tires. Ride1Up notes that this setup will adversely affect battery efficiency when riding on pavement, though there is the option to purchase a second battery for more time away from a wall outlet.

The Revv 1 DRT boasts improved suspension (compared to its FS sibling) and custom off-road tires Ride1Up

Reliable stopping power comes from 4-piston hydraulic brakes with motor cut-off and 203-mm rotors. Elsewhere, the ebike sports a thinner, cafe-style saddle than its Revv 1 siblings, the moto-style high/low headlight gains a custom fairing, plus there's a braking tail-light, moto-cross -inspired fenders and a side kickstand.

"The introduction of the Revv 1 DRT marks a significant milestone in Ride1Up’s commitment to delivering unmatched performance for off-road electric bikes," said the company in a blog post. "With a purpose-built design and a host of specialized features, the DRT is a testament to Ride1Up’s dedication to meeting the needs of adventurous riders seeking thrills beyond the pavement."

The Revv 1 DRT off-road ebike currently carries a pre-launch price of US$2,495, with shipping to customers expected to start from early June. Optional extras include a storage cage for the belly and a rear cargo rack. The video below has more.

Introducing the Revv 1 DRT Off-Road Moped-Style Ebike

Product page: Ride1Up Revv 1 DRT