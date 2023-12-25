From metal tires to wearable airbags, our top 10 bike picks for 2023

As 2023 draws to a close, it's time once again for our annual look back at some of the year's most interesting bicycle-related innovations. Not all of these things will be big sellers, but they definitely all deserve credit for following the road – or trail – less cycled.

A few of the items on this particular list are products which we first heard about a few years ago, but that have just recently either entered production or been reborn in a new-and-improved form. Others have yet to hit the market, but should hopefully do so soon.

As usual, because ebikes and associated gear have become so popular and plentiful, they're getting their own "Best of" list.

So, without any more ado, here are our non-ebike picks for the past 12 months.