From metal tires to wearable airbags, our top 10 bike picks for 2023
As 2023 draws to a close, it's time once again for our annual look back at some of the year's most interesting bicycle-related innovations. Not all of these things will be big sellers, but they definitely all deserve credit for following the road – or trail – less cycled.
A few of the items on this particular list are products which we first heard about a few years ago, but that have just recently either entered production or been reborn in a new-and-improved form. Others have yet to hit the market, but should hopefully do so soon.
As usual, because ebikes and associated gear have become so popular and plentiful, they're getting their own "Best of" list.
So, without any more ado, here are our non-ebike picks for the past 12 months.
Hangar Connect claims title of "world's smallest bike stand"February 13, 2023While bicycle repair stands certainly come in handy, they can be rather awkward to bring on road trips, or to set up in small apartments. The Hangar Connect offers a more compact alternative, as it simply gets clamped onto whatever's at hand.
NASA-inspired airless bicycle tires are now available for purchaseSeptember 13, 2023Two years ago, we heard how the Ohio-based Smart Tire Company was developing shape memory airless bicycle tires. Well, the resulting Metl tires can now be purchased via – you guessed it – a Kickstarter campaign.
Inflatable bike helmet packs small, weighs little and takes the hitsJune 23, 2023Bike helmets can be bulky things to carry around, which is why we've seen ones that fold or collapse when not in use. The Inflabi takes yet another approach, however, in that it simply gets deflated and rolled up.
Veli full-suspension mountain bike has a rear end like no otherFebruary 16, 2023When we see mountain bikes with unusual suspension tech, the weird stuff is usually in front. The Veli cross-country MTB has an unconventional rear suspension system, however, which is claimed to offer several advantages over traditional setups.
Binary Gear doubles an MTB's gear ratios, without a front derailleurJune 08, 2023Even though almost all new mountain bikes now have just one chainring and no front derailleur, it would still be nice to have all those other gear ratios again. The Binary Gear is designed to bring them back, without reintroducing a front derailleur.
KTOP Bike Rack turns car-top bicycle transport sidewaysMarch 30, 2023While car-top bike racks are quite popular, they do leave bikes vulnerable to collisions with overhanging obstacles such as garage doors. The KTOP Bike Rack addresses that problem by carrying the bicycle horizontally.
Daysaver Incredible multitool system hangs out in bars – or pocketsJune 01, 2023In the past few years, Swiss cycling tool startup Daysaver has brought us a clever nesting-bit hex wrench and a multifunctional tire lever. Well, the company is back on our radar again, this time with its Incredible multitool system.
BrakeAce PF2 wirelessly monitors mountain bikers' braking performanceMarch 23, 2023Back in 2020 we first heard about BrakeAce, a mountain-bike-mounted power metering system that monitors cyclists' brake usage throughout each ride. Well, it's now available in a new-and-improved wireless form, called the PF2.
Restrap's Hike A Bike Harness gives a new meaning to "bikepacking"April 14, 2023Even if you're a dedicated off-road cyclist, there are going to be times when you have to carry your bike over really rough terrain. The Hike A Bike Harness allows you to keep your hands free while doing so, by putting your bicycle on your back.
Bicycle airbag backpack blows up womb-like head and neck protectionJanuary 20, 2023In & Motion is developing a backpack to take bicycle airbag protection to the next level. Its Stan pack works like other protective inflatables but gives the commuter more complete protection around the head, neck, chest and back.
