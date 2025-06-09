First shared dockless cargo ebike in the US throttles into action

There are times when a cargo ebike becomes an attractive alternative to the family car when heading into town to pick up a few groceries. If you can't afford to splurge a couple of grand for infrequent use, shared mobility outfit Veo has launched the first dockless model in North America.

Even though I have a folding ebike, sometimes I will wander down to the city center high street on foot. But after zig-zagging from store to store for hours, I'm a little less enthusiastic about the return journey, particularly if I have heavy goods to carry home. That's when I'm grateful for the local shared ebike service.

Many models available with such platforms are low-step for easy access, and have a front basket to stow a modest amount of groceries. Though cargo ebikes are becoming a popular choice for folks looking to leave the car on the driveway when the weather is forgiving, they're somewhat lacking in the shared mobility space.

The Apollo Cargo ebike is rated to haul 100 lb of goods or gear, not including the rider Veo Ride

"More than half of daily trips in the US are under three miles – perfect for two wheels, but still out of reach when you need to carry more than just yourself," said CEO of Veo Ride. "Cargo e-bikes fill that gap. That’s why Veo is committing to making 50% of our fleet cargo-capable by 2030. Industry research shows people want to do more with micromobility, and cargo is key to unlocking that potential."

Founded in 2017, Veo has rolled out a number of ebike and e-scooter models in more than 50 cities across the US. The latest app-based shared-mobility model to wear its white, black and teal livery is the Apollo Cargo. It's a dedicated hauler flavor of the company's dual-passenger ebike with a 750-W hub motor for pedal-assist to 15.5 mph (25 km/h) plus throttle. Though the original Apollo's battery is reckoned good for up to 45 miles (72 km) per-charge, range data for the Cargo variant hasn't been shared.

Cargo can be secured to the rear cargo cage using bungee cords Veo Ride

The cushioned pillion seat has been tweaked and surrounded by a cargo cage and there's a front basket too, with bungee cords for securing goods in place. The rear can also accommodate an extra saddle or pannier bags for more flexibility. Carrying capacity tops out at 100 lb (45+ kg), and though there is a kickstand for parked loading, this is mounted to one side so won't be as stable as a double-leg center flavor.

The U-shaped frame features a built-in Bluetooth speaker that works with a Veo Voice system to provide "real-time verbal guidance about local riding regulations." IoT technology caters for precise geofencing, a smart display gives at-a-glance ride data, and a phone holder is cooked in too. The Cargo ebike rolls on 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in knobby tires, and there's integrated lighting as well as full fenders.

Veo launched the Apollo Cargo at the NACTO Designing Cities Conference in Washington recently, ahead of initial deployment in the US capital and Columbus, Ohio, shortly. Future model plans include a self-balancing e-trike.

Source: Veo Ride