Stealthy off-road mini-camper van hails from unexpected US automaker

Out of the Big 3 US automakers, "Chrysler" is definitely the name that doesn't belong in a conversation about RVs and overland campers. Its siblings Jeep and Ram, sure, and competitors Ford and GM both offer RV-ready trucks and vans, but the actual Chrysler badge? No. That said, Chrysler was the one to introduce a new concept camper van at this year's Overland Expo Mountain West. The Grizzly Peak is a vision for a ruggedized everyday MPV that's as ready to camp on a remote canyon rim as it is to shuffle the kids off to baseball practice and dance lessons.

Even without looking at motorhome base vehicles specifically, Chrysler barely has any new vehicles to sell at all. The marque has been working through a painful identity crisis for years (being generous), and currently only has two models left to its name (also being generous - the Voyager is essentially an entry-level fleet Pacifica).

Ram and Jeep vehicles, on the other hand, are inextricable staples of the annual slate of Overland Expo shows.

Dodge? Not so much, but it does at least have history offering the trucks and vans that are now sold under Ram. In fact, you might occasionally still see a Sprinter camper van with a Dodge badge on its grill instead of a Mercedes three-pointed star.

Stellantis North America shook things up a little bit this year, though, following up the May debut of the awesome Jeep Wrangler ARTT at Overland Expo West in Flagstaff with the ruggedized Pacifica Grizzly Peak minivan camper at Overland Expo Mountain West in Colorado last month.

Chrysler debuts the new Pacifica Grizzly Peak concept, building on four decades of minivan leadership and a century of innovation to demonstrate that the adventure doesn't have to end, even if the pavement stops for America’s best-selling minivan. Chrysler/Stellantis

And why not? Chrysler's two remaining models are both minivans, which, while not as RV-friendly as boxier commercial vans, are perfectly capable of serving as the subject of various styles of mini-camper conversion.

Turning a minivan into an intercontinental off-road 4x4 requires extreme engineering of SEMA proportions, so Chrysler keeps the Grizzly Peak concept more in all-roader SUV territory.

The company starts with an all-wheel-drive Pacifica, its most logical vehicle for this kind of thing, turning up the off-roadable traction factor with 31-in BFGoodrich KO2 all-terrain tires mounted to 18-in black Foreshadow wheels. A full suspension lift, measuring 2.75 in (7 cm) up front and 2.5 in (6.4 cm) at the rear, helps the MPV clear larger rocks and bumps that might tear up a stock model.

The Chrysler Grizzly Peak doesn't have its own kitchen, but it makes a functional shaded outdoor space with its ARB awning Chrysler/Stellantis

A set of TYRI lights underlining the front edge of the Rhino-Rack roof platform helps the rig deliver enough illumination for off-road detours in International Dark Sky country, and the rack itself holds a spare wheel and pair of traction boards up top, an ARB awning on the side.

Even with that retractable awning, the Grizzly Peak is more of an all-terrain day tripper than an all-out camper van, but Chrysler does prep it for minimalist camping. Instead of teaming up on a pop-up roof conversion like Jeep did with its ARTT, it keeps things simple by replacing the third-row seats with concept floor panels that extend the rear cargo floor up to the base of the second row.

It looks a little tight here, but Pacifica solutions like removable/Stow-and-Go flat-store second-row seating can extend the sleeping area Chrysler/Stellantis

Chrysler throws down a pair of sleeping bags behind the second row, but campers could also drop the Pacifica's Stow 'n' Go second-row seats down into the floor, or simply remove them all together, for more sleeping/cargo space. Only the driver and front passenger are going to fit inside to sleep, anyway, so it's really a two-person adventure rig as presented (without a rooftop tent).

Chrysler wires in a 115-V/450-W outlet in the rear cabin so campers can plug in accessories and appliances to run off the Pacifica battery. A set of Chrysler-badged Mopar totes keeps gear and van life provisions organized on the road and around the night's base camp.

A rear electrical socket serves to run appliances, charge portable power stations and keep smartphones topped off Chrysler/Stellantis

Chrysler may be withering down to nothing at the moment, but the Grizzly Peak serves as a sort of loose teaser for the brand's forthcoming refreshed Pacifica and all-new crossover model.

Beyond that, we suspect the Grizzly Peak might make an appearance or two at upcoming shows like SEMA 2025 and maybe some of the early 2026 Overland Expo events, but we don't reckon Chrysler is preparing to announce its expansion into the adventure van market.

Source: Stellantis

