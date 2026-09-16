© 2026 New Atlas
Campervans

Flatpack camping pod explodes a tiny van into a big camper van

By C.C. Weiss
September 16, 2026
Flatpack camping pod explodes a tiny van into a big camper van
A tiny entry-level camper van adds serious interior volume to become a spacious camper van with double bed
A tiny entry-level camper van adds serious interior volume to become a spacious camper van with double bed
View 19 Images
Ebicos offers both sleeper and kitchen modules to create an inexpensive, part-time camper van that easily converts back to a standard van
1/19
Ebicos offers both sleeper and kitchen modules to create an inexpensive, part-time camper van that easily converts back to a standard van
The Ebicos Happy Dreamer double bed features a winged upper for more shoulder/elbow room
2/19
The Ebicos Happy Dreamer double bed features a winged upper for more shoulder/elbow room
Match the Ebicos Happy Dreamer to your van or go with a contrast color or graphics package
3/19
Match the Ebicos Happy Dreamer to your van or go with a contrast color or graphics package
Ebicos Happy Dreamer modules for all
4/19
Ebicos Happy Dreamer modules for all
A tiny entry-level camper van adds serious interior volume to become a spacious camper van with double bed
5/19
A tiny entry-level camper van adds serious interior volume to become a spacious camper van with double bed
The Ebicos Happy Dreamer pod slides neatly into the tailgate for travel
6/19
The Ebicos Happy Dreamer pod slides neatly into the tailgate for travel
The Happy Dreamer module assembles without any tools in roughly 10 minutes
7/19
The Happy Dreamer module assembles without any tools in roughly 10 minutes
The Ebicos compacts flat to take up minimal space
8/19
The Ebicos compacts flat to take up minimal space
All-electric Ebicos VW ID. Buzz camper van
9/19
All-electric Ebicos VW ID. Buzz camper van
An alpine forest-themed Ebicos Happy Dreamer unit
10/19
An alpine forest-themed Ebicos Happy Dreamer unit
This pic makes a good argument for a Happy Dreamer side window
11/19
This pic makes a good argument for a Happy Dreamer side window
Ebicos Happy Dreamer modes
12/19
Ebicos Happy Dreamer modes
Ebicos showed the packed Happy Dreamer kit on a small roller cart at the Caravan Salon
13/19
Ebicos showed the packed Happy Dreamer kit on a small roller cart at the Caravan Salon
Ebicos' prototype furniture modules include a dedicated storage space for a portable toilet
14/19
Ebicos' prototype furniture modules include a dedicated storage space for a portable toilet
A peek inside the Ebicos Happy Dreamer Electric
15/19
A peek inside the Ebicos Happy Dreamer Electric
We might have missed a regular camper van in this cramped corner booth, but the power-slide Happy Dreamer Electric pod caught our eye as we wandered by
16/19
We might have missed a regular camper van in this cramped corner booth, but the power-slide Happy Dreamer Electric pod caught our eye as we wandered by
The large rear window gives the Happy Dreamer Electric a generous view outside
17/19
The large rear window gives the Happy Dreamer Electric a generous view outside
The Happy Cook Plus costs the same €1,250 as the standard Happy Cook but features a different design that better matches the prototype cabinetry modules
18/19
The Happy Cook Plus costs the same €1,250 as the standard Happy Cook but features a different design that better matches the prototype cabinetry modules
The Happy Dreamer Electric variant features a permanent integration in order to support its push-button deployment/retraction
19/19
The Happy Dreamer Electric variant features a permanent integration in order to support its push-button deployment/retraction
View gallery - 19 images

Believe it or not, the Cubivan Camping System wasn't the only multi-component camper pod system at this year's Caravan Salon built to slide out and camp outside the van itself. The Ebicos Happy Dreamer isn't quite as extreme a setup, but it is a similar concept with simpler execution. The main sleeper pod packs down small to store easily at home, then loads neatly into small and midsize vans only to burst out the tailgate at camp and create an instant bedroom. Buyers can use it on its own to create an overnight sleeper van or add additional components to build a more complete RV.

Anything emerging out the back of the van is sure to grab our attention at a show like the Düsseldorf Caravan Salon. This was immediately true for both the Cubivan prototype and the more market-mature Ebicos Happy Dreamer (not to mention the Beauer Van and a few similar concepts in past years).

We might have missed a regular camper van in this cramped corner booth, but the power-slide Happy Dreamer Electric pod caught our eye as we wandered by
We might have missed a regular camper van in this cramped corner booth, but the power-slide Happy Dreamer Electric pod caught our eye as we wandered by

The collapsible Happy Dreamer packs down into its own compact case measuring nearly square at 47 x 51 in (120 x 130 cm) and standing just 11 in (28 cm) high. At 132 lb (60 kg), it's designed to be carried by a couple of people to and from the van. In Düsseldorf, Ebicos also showed it on a compact wheeled trolley for easy single-person transport, and rolling it on hand truck also seems a natural one-man solution.

Watching through Ebicos' numerous videos, it looks like Happy Dreamer owners choose to transport the unit in either collapsed form or in fully pitched cube form. If you need to transport other cargo, you can keep it collapsed and use the extra space on top. Either way, the process from flat-packed case to camp-ready pod involves installing the three walls and roof and securing them in place via the various rails and latches.

The Happy Dreamer module assembles without any tools in roughly 10 minutes
The Happy Dreamer module assembles without any tools in roughly 10 minutes

The Happy Dreamer then relies on its sliding rails to slide in and out of the open tailgate. It emerges to expand the van's volume at camp and house a double bed up to 83 x 63 in (210 x 160 cm) in size. The bed is flared out inside the van, tapering to a 39-in (100-cm) width to fit inside the Happy Dreamer pod, so campers will be most comfortable sleeping with their feet in the pod, heads in the van.

The Ebicos Happy Dreamer double bed features a winged upper for more shoulder/elbow room
The Ebicos Happy Dreamer double bed features a winged upper for more shoulder/elbow room

The van tailgate secures to the pod roof via a cord, and a fabric insulator installs to fill the open space between the pod and the van interior, sealing out weather and insects. Drop-down legs provide support at the outside corners to ensure the bed holds strong and steady through the night.

After camping, the Happy Dreamer breaks down as easily as it set up and stores away until the next trip. When fully collapsed, it's slim enough to store under a bed or against the far wall of a garage, saving loads of space compared to a trailer or dedicated camper van.

The Ebicos compacts flat to take up minimal space
The Ebicos compacts flat to take up minimal space

The Happy Dreamer is designed to work with some of the European market's leading midsize and small vans of present and past, including the Volkswagen Transporter, Volkswagen Caddy, Ford Transit Custom and Peugeot Partner. Ebicos' pictures highlight it being used mostly in cargo vans, but the company says it's also compatible with passenger vans like the Mercedes V-Class and Ford Tourneo Custom and Tourneo Connect.

At €6,250 (approx. US$8,375), the Happy Dreamer is positioned well cheaper than a complete camper van conversion but pricier than an in-van camper-in-a-box bed system. While the module itself only offers a place to sleep, Ebicos also sells a compatible €1,250 ($1,675) slide-out kitchen called the Happy Cook. The kitchen includes a sink with fresh water tank and manual water pump, an extendable worktop for use with a stove, and open storage.

Ebicos offers both sleeper and kitchen modules to create an inexpensive, part-time camper van that easily converts back to a standard van
Ebicos offers both sleeper and kitchen modules to create an inexpensive, part-time camper van that easily converts back to a standard van

Those who don't mind a permanent camper installation might prefer the simplicity of the Happy Dreamer Electric, which deploys and retracts with a single push of a button. That kit retails for €9,990 ($13,375) but involves giving up the flexibility of removing the hardware between camping trips.

Ebicos is also exploring the possibility of selling additional camper modules and showed prototypes at the Caravan Salon. It has not yet priced individual modules but invites interested customers to inquire for more information.

Ebicos' prototype furniture modules include a dedicated storage space for a portable toilet
Ebicos' prototype furniture modules include a dedicated storage space for a portable toilet

We do know that the complete van that it showed in Düsseldorf with a Happy Dreamer Electric sleeper pod, Happy Cook Plus kitchen, refrigerator, large storage module, LED lighting and stowed portable toilet wore a price of €33,540 ($38,475) as built into a 2018 Volkswagen T6 van.

Ebicos builds each unit to order from polypropylene honeycomb panels and aluminum honeycomb flooring at its workshop in Rothenburg, Germany. It delivers throughout Germany and offers a three-year warranty.

The video below shows how the pre-assembled Happy Dreamer pod slides out and sets up for camping.

So baust du das Happy Dreamer Camping Modul in wenigen Minuten auf

Source: Ebicos

View gallery - 19 images

Tags

Campervanscamper-in-a-boxCampervanmini-campervanRVModularOutdoors and CampingCampingdusseldorf-caravan-salon-2026
No comments
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Based near Salt Lake City, Utah, Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive, outdoor and camping editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

Wellhouse's iCamper includes a pop-up roof to sleep a total of four people
Campervans
Adorable Kia iCamper van loads up on adaptable versatility
Wellhouse Leisure is one of the world's preeminent crafters of both electric and tiny camper vans, and it combines those talents to craft the most versatile Kia PV5 mini-camper so far. Its iCamper rearranges in ways other PV5 electric campers don't.
Vantrack deconstructs the four-person mini-camper for the Kia PV5 Passenger van
Campervans
Tiny Kia EDC camper van is amazingly simple but brilliantly versatile
Vantrack is developing the Lightcamp package for the Kia PV5 Passenger, turning the tiny van into a mini-camper with in/outdoor kitchen and sleeping space for 4 people. Light, fast-moving equipment makes for easy conversion back to an everyday e-MPV.
Westfalia defines the new Nansen 600L camper van with a pair of bunk beds and a clever bathroom layout
Campervans
Westfalia's latest camper van packs in a bunk room and dry bathroom
Westfalia is riding a wave of hyper creativity, hitting this year's Caravan Salon with not one but two innovative camper vans with next-generation layouts. The Nansen 600L squeezes a pair of double bunk beds and a dry bathroom into a sub-6-m Ducato.
Campervans
Volkswagen's US-bound camper van equipment prices under $3,000
Last month, VW announced it's bringing the ID. Buzz back to the US market after a yearlong hiatus, complete with a camping version. Now it has launched the German-market counterpart: a "Good Night Package" with identical in-van camping equipment.
The Airstream Rangeline 21PL provides a unique layout alternative for couple and family camping
Campervans
Airstream's cheapest camper van goes full chameleon with flex layout
Airstream expands its most affordable camper van series with the new 21PL. The newest member of the Rangeline family features a floor plan that's every bit as capable and comfortable for 4 people as it is for 2, without any need for a pop-up roof.
The Multivan (and California) Generation special edition is available with an exclusive Candy White/Sunset Red Metallic paint
Campervans
VW California PHEV camper elevates van life via off-grid overnight A/C
Volkswagen has refreshed the California camper van with a new look, sharpened interface and improved driver-assistance package. Best of all, a new climate control feature will make camping more comfortable throughout the entire year.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!