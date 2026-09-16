Flatpack camping pod explodes a tiny van into a big camper van

Believe it or not, the Cubivan Camping System wasn't the only multi-component camper pod system at this year's Caravan Salon built to slide out and camp outside the van itself. The Ebicos Happy Dreamer isn't quite as extreme a setup, but it is a similar concept with simpler execution. The main sleeper pod packs down small to store easily at home, then loads neatly into small and midsize vans only to burst out the tailgate at camp and create an instant bedroom. Buyers can use it on its own to create an overnight sleeper van or add additional components to build a more complete RV.

Anything emerging out the back of the van is sure to grab our attention at a show like the Düsseldorf Caravan Salon. This was immediately true for both the Cubivan prototype and the more market-mature Ebicos Happy Dreamer (not to mention the Beauer Van and a few similar concepts in past years).

We might have missed a regular camper van in this cramped corner booth, but the power-slide Happy Dreamer Electric pod caught our eye as we wandered by CC Weiss/New Atlas

The collapsible Happy Dreamer packs down into its own compact case measuring nearly square at 47 x 51 in (120 x 130 cm) and standing just 11 in (28 cm) high. At 132 lb (60 kg), it's designed to be carried by a couple of people to and from the van. In Düsseldorf, Ebicos also showed it on a compact wheeled trolley for easy single-person transport, and rolling it on hand truck also seems a natural one-man solution.

Watching through Ebicos' numerous videos, it looks like Happy Dreamer owners choose to transport the unit in either collapsed form or in fully pitched cube form. If you need to transport other cargo, you can keep it collapsed and use the extra space on top. Either way, the process from flat-packed case to camp-ready pod involves installing the three walls and roof and securing them in place via the various rails and latches.

The Happy Dreamer module assembles without any tools in roughly 10 minutes Ebicos

The Happy Dreamer then relies on its sliding rails to slide in and out of the open tailgate. It emerges to expand the van's volume at camp and house a double bed up to 83 x 63 in (210 x 160 cm) in size. The bed is flared out inside the van, tapering to a 39-in (100-cm) width to fit inside the Happy Dreamer pod, so campers will be most comfortable sleeping with their feet in the pod, heads in the van.

The Ebicos Happy Dreamer double bed features a winged upper for more shoulder/elbow room Ebicos

The van tailgate secures to the pod roof via a cord, and a fabric insulator installs to fill the open space between the pod and the van interior, sealing out weather and insects. Drop-down legs provide support at the outside corners to ensure the bed holds strong and steady through the night.

After camping, the Happy Dreamer breaks down as easily as it set up and stores away until the next trip. When fully collapsed, it's slim enough to store under a bed or against the far wall of a garage, saving loads of space compared to a trailer or dedicated camper van.

The Ebicos compacts flat to take up minimal space Ebicos

The Happy Dreamer is designed to work with some of the European market's leading midsize and small vans of present and past, including the Volkswagen Transporter, Volkswagen Caddy, Ford Transit Custom and Peugeot Partner. Ebicos' pictures highlight it being used mostly in cargo vans, but the company says it's also compatible with passenger vans like the Mercedes V-Class and Ford Tourneo Custom and Tourneo Connect.

At €6,250 (approx. US$8,375), the Happy Dreamer is positioned well cheaper than a complete camper van conversion but pricier than an in-van camper-in-a-box bed system. While the module itself only offers a place to sleep, Ebicos also sells a compatible €1,250 ($1,675) slide-out kitchen called the Happy Cook. The kitchen includes a sink with fresh water tank and manual water pump, an extendable worktop for use with a stove, and open storage.

Ebicos offers both sleeper and kitchen modules to create an inexpensive, part-time camper van that easily converts back to a standard van Ebicos

Those who don't mind a permanent camper installation might prefer the simplicity of the Happy Dreamer Electric, which deploys and retracts with a single push of a button. That kit retails for €9,990 ($13,375) but involves giving up the flexibility of removing the hardware between camping trips.

Ebicos is also exploring the possibility of selling additional camper modules and showed prototypes at the Caravan Salon. It has not yet priced individual modules but invites interested customers to inquire for more information.

Ebicos' prototype furniture modules include a dedicated storage space for a portable toilet CC Weiss/New Atlas

We do know that the complete van that it showed in Düsseldorf with a Happy Dreamer Electric sleeper pod, Happy Cook Plus kitchen, refrigerator, large storage module, LED lighting and stowed portable toilet wore a price of €33,540 ($38,475) as built into a 2018 Volkswagen T6 van.

Ebicos builds each unit to order from polypropylene honeycomb panels and aluminum honeycomb flooring at its workshop in Rothenburg, Germany. It delivers throughout Germany and offers a three-year warranty.

The video below shows how the pre-assembled Happy Dreamer pod slides out and sets up for camping.

So baust du das Happy Dreamer Camping Modul in wenigen Minuten auf

Source: Ebicos