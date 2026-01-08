Miniest of Mitsubishi mini vans becomes tiny camper it was born to be

For decades, the Mitsubishi Delica has proven itself a rugged, reliable base van for mini-camper vans and pint-sized adventure vans. So when Mitsubishi introduced the even smaller, adorably bulldog-inspired Delica Mini three years ago, it seemed only a matter of time before that, too, started building a micro-RVing resume. And it's actually Mitsubishi itself that shows the first Delica Mini camper van we've come across, an adorable kei pop-up concept ready to roam the Japanese mountains and coastline.

The minute we realized Mitsubishi was developing a kei-size version of its already small, cult-classic Delica van, we knew it had micro-camping potential like few other debut vehicles in history. The Delica established itself decades ago as one of the all-time greats of tiny camping and adventure, so an even smaller version of the nameplate seemed a natural-born adventurer, at least for the Japanese domestic market in which kei cars (and kei campers) roam.

Mitsubishi has been advertising the Delica Mini as an adventurous, outdoorsy rig since before it even officially launched, and it's now developed a tiny kei camper van out of it Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi was clearly on the same page from the get-go, picturing the little kei van at the campground from its very first teasers. A couple months later, it followed up with several show Minis, one of which was developed in collaboration with Coleman, the ubiquitous American camping gear maker that has long had a strong market presence in Japan.

Mitsubishi debuted the Delica Mini at the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon in January, where it also showed several specially outfitted show versions, including this Delica Mini x Coleman camp car Mitsubishi

Time flies, and three years after the Delica Mini's world premiere, we still hadn't seen a full-blown camper van version by the close of 2025.

Happily, that changes for the new year and comes directly from the good folks at Mitsubishi itself. Following a minor refresh in October 2025, the Delica Mini is now officially a camper van – or a concept camper van, at least.

One among a series of show vans Mitsubishi has developed for a "Delica Festival" celebration at the upcoming Tokyo Auto Salon is the Delica Mini Active Camper, aka Delica Mini Pop – the first Delica Mini camper to make its way onto the global stage, if not the first Delica Mini camper, period.

The only photo Mitsubishi released of the concept is at the top of the article, and after a quick initial glance at that shot, we thought the automaker had phoned it in by simply planting a rooftop tent aboard a basic Mini van. Mitsubishi calls it a pop-up roof, however, which makes it a full-time camper van – or at least, sleeper van – with an upper bed that's always ready for an overnighter, without the need to mount or remove a standalone roof tent.

Other upgrades include an ARB awning, front-mounted auxiliary light bar and front skid protection. That accessory set, along with the extra-knobby tires, suggests that the Delica Mini at the heart of the concept is equipped with the available 4WD system. If so, that would put its total ground clearance at 185 mm (7.3 in) thanks to the 25-mm suspension lift included on the concept.

Even the Delica Mini's sliding door is tiny and adorable Mitsubishi Motors

As you probably don't recall from past debuts (at least we didn't), both 2WD and 4WD variants come powered by a turbocharged 659cc three-cylinder gas engine that puts out an absolutely precious 51 to 63 hp (38 to 47 kW) and 44 to 74 lb-ft of torque (60 to 100 Nm), depending on trim. The 134-in-long (340-cm) four-seater rides on a 98.4-in (250-cm) wheelbase.

Of course, one concept camper does not a "festival" make, and the Mini Delica Active Camper will be accompanied by a serious of other fun-loving and outdoorsy concepts, of both Mini and standard Delica origin. In fact, the Delica D:5, which was refreshed just a few short weeks ago will wear Active Camper guise of its own for the show.

No pop-up roof or rooftop tent on the Delica D:5 Active Camper Mitsubishi Motors

There's no pop-up roof on the full-size Delica camper, so it presumably has some type of interior camper configuration with fold-down seats. Otherwise, hypothetical campers will have to mount their own rooftop tent on the platform rack carrying the awning. Confirmed as a 4WD, Mitsubishi developed this one in collaboration with Japanese camping and outdoor brand Logos.

Sadly, the first Delica Mini camper van is but a concept, and even if it were a real product, it'd be limited to the Japanese market. That said, the annual Japanese Camping Car follows just a few weeks after the Tokyo Auto Salon at the same Makuhari Messe just outside Tokyo in Chiba. Now that the first Delica Mini camper is out there, we'll keep a close eye out for additional conversions.

In the meantime, you can see the other "Delica Festival" edition show vehicles in the gallery, ahead of their debut. The Tokyo Auto Salon opens up on Friday, January 9.

Source: Mitsubishi