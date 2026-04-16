Amazon's new Fire Stick HD is a no-brainer for frequent flyers

Amazon's latest streaming device includes a handy feature that not only makes it a cinch to upgrade your old TV at home, but also to make long days on the road less of a drag.

Like its predecessors, the new Fire Stick HD plugs into a TV's HDMI port, connects to a Wi-Fi network, and brings a wide range of streaming apps to your screen. Unlike the older models, though, this one doesn't need a power adaptor. It can simply run off power from a TV's USB port.

That means you only need the stick, the remote, and a USB-C cable (there's one in the box). If you often find yourself staying in hotels, just carry these and you can access your Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and other streaming accounts instantly. You won't have to waste time channel surfing on the property's cable service, or worry about logging into multiple services on the room's TV.

You can power the new Fire TV Stick HD via a TV's USB port, or use any adaptor with a USB-C cable you have handy Amazon

That's a win for people who already have too much clutter in their carry-ons. Since this does only 1080p (instead of the higher-end Fire Stick's 4K output), Amazon says it's best suited to TVs below 50 inches.

This has 8 GB of onboard storage for apps, and is said to be 30% faster at launching them than the last-gen Fire Stick HD. It also supports Alexa+, so you can speak into the remote's mic and ask for recommendations on what to watch, get info about who's onscreen, and control connected smart home devices without having to memorize specific commands.

Amazon says this model is 30% faster than the last Stick HD, and supports Alexa+ so you can naturally converse with it to get recommendations on what to watch next Amazon

That's not bad for US$35. That said, it feels like this should have been a 4K streamer rather than a HD one so you could keep it around for years to come. At the time of writing, its product page has two 4K sticks from Amazon itself available discounted down to prices below this one, and the powerful 4K Max is just five bucks more.

Find the Fire TV Stick HD on Amazon US, where's it's available to pre-order today. It'll ship by the end of April, and the same goes for Canada, Mexico, the UK, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It'll subsequently land in countries across Europe.

Source: Amazon

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.