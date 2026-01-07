Revolver-like cylinder fires bullet dice when you pull the trigger

Bringing a touch of Russian Roulette to gaming, these bullet-shaped metal dice shoot out of a cylinder modeled on a classic revolver to give the classic roll more drama than we could have ever imagined.

Design studio Marsdice has launched its new Bullet Dice, which are exactly what they sound like. The set features the six most common tabletop dice – D4, D6, D8, D10, D12 and D20 – housed inside a compact cylinder inspired by the rotating chamber of a six-shot revolver. Rather than tipping dice out onto a table, players load them into the cylinder, twist it to arm the mechanism, and then launch them with a spring-driven ejector that fires off the lid and releases the "bullets" onto the playing surface.

"We created this product because we believe dice should be more than random number tools," the team notes. "They should be tactile, expressive, and fun to use – something you want to keep on your desk, carry in your pocket, and show to friends."

Not surprisingly, the team advises to "always aim the launch away from people and fragile objects" – but our money is on players trying both of these things at least once.

Naturally, the launcher is the core gimmick here – and, to date, has attracted 440 backers of this Kickstarter campaign, which has now raised nearly 20 times its goal funding. Inside the zinc-alloy cylinder is a mechanical system that requires at least two dice to be loaded before it will activate. Rotate one way to load, twist the other to fire, and the dice are then swiftly ejected with a dramatic click.

Each die is CNC-engraved from solid zinc alloy, with numbers etched into the base rather than the sides, with a hollowed tip designed to look like the nose of a bullet. The dice fit snugly in the cylinder, which also doubles as a storage case, keeping each bullet face-up for quick selection. When the lid is locked, it can be spun freely, like a weighted metal fidget "toy." That said, the engraving and materials promise durability that will withstand thousands of dice rounds being "fired" at the table.

The cylinder itself has engraved detailing on both ends, including a rotating base etched with “Courage and Honor.” Marsdice says the design is meant to evoke classic revolvers without functioning as one – which we don't think would get past the Kickstarter censors, for one.

At 4.6 x 4.1 cm (1.8 x 1.6 in) and weighing 306 g (nearly 11 oz), Bullet Dice is dense but can be carried around easily, and during the campaign stage comes in four metallic finishes – Red Copper, Black Nickel, Antique Bronze and Cobalt Nickel.

During the campaign, one set is available for an Early Bird price of US$39 (20% off retail price), with color selected by the pledger after the campaign winds up at the end of January. The discount increases with every additional set, but check the campaign page for all the packages available.

The product will be shipped anywhere in the world, with deliveries expected in May.

