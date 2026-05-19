DJI's new phone gimbal gets a detachable display for remote framing

With the new Osmo Mobile 8P, DJI's borrowing a handy feature from its high-end Ronin gimbals for mirrorless cameras for its latest smartphone stabilizer – and then taking things up a notch.

Like the Ronin lineup, you now have a touchscreen monitor on the Osmo Mobile 8P's handle to let you see what you're shooting on your phone. The cool thing is you can actually snap this display off the handle and use it as a remote monitor and trigger, making the gimbal a far more versatile tool for composing shots.

The magnetic FrameTap remote, as it's called, mirrors your phone's view on its little screen. That lets you compose selfies and direct solo vlogging shots with a lot more flexibility. It also has the joystick and record button on there, so you can control the gimbal's movement and zoom, and start capturing video right away.

You can use the FrameTap remote to flexibly compose your shot without having to head back to your phone and see what it looks like DJI

If you're using the company's Multifunctional Module 2 which has an object-tracking lens as well as a fill light, the remote lets you see what it's seeing, and adjust the light's brightness level and temperature.

The remote also lets you control the Multifunctional Module 2's fill light DJI

That's pretty darn neat for a tiny detachable display, and it greatly enhances the utility of this little stabilizer for solo content creators. Insta360's phone gimbals allow for remote framing too – but only on an Apple Watch.

Introducing DJI Osmo Mobile 8P, Pro Framing and Tracking Phone Gimbal

The built-in extension rod and tripod legs are useful in that regard too, as they let you set up a range of shots in all kinds of locations without having to rely on additional accessories.

DJI says it's upgraded the tracking technology on this one, so it's better at following people, pets, and objects you lock on to in the frame (like cars and landmarks), even in crowded environments. If you shoot street scenes, sports events, or live performances, this should make your work a little easier. Plus, if you're rocking an iPhone, you can take advantage of Apple's tracking system instead, thanks to Apple DockKit support like we've seen in some Insta360 products.

DJI says it's upgraded tracking capabilities for people, pets, and a variety of objects so you can stay focused on them even in dynamic sequences DJI

This gimbal can also do proper 360-degree pan rotation, which allows for continuous tracking and motion shots, and more flexibility in how you have the camera follow you. DJI's Mimo app also has new cinematic shooting modes and timelapse effects for you to add some pizazz to your footage.

Together, these features could make a case for upgrading your existing phone gimbal if you're still using one from a couple of years ago – or if you badly need a better way to compose frames.

The Osmo Mobile 8P is available around the world now via DJI's site and its authorized retailers. As with the company's other products, these aren't officially being made available in the US, so you'll need to find third-party stockists stateside or hop over to Canada to get your hands on one.

The 8P is listed at US$159 on DJI's online store for Canada – that's a chunk more than the $109 you'd pay for the older Mobile 8 model.

Source: DJI via PR Newswire