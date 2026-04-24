DJI shrinks its 1-kWh power station into an impossibly small box

DJI's latest product for camping and van life enthusiasts makes it a lot easier than before to power your electronics on the road.

The 1-kWh Power 1000 Mini is much smaller than other power stations with the same battery capacity, as well as its own predecessor – affording you more room for your other gear. It might well be the smallest 1-kWh model out there at the moment. It also packs some thoughtful features to help you get more out of it.

The Mini measures just 12.3 x 8.3 x 8.5 inches (314 × 212 × 216 mm) and weighs just over 25 lb (11.5 kg), so it's properly portable. It's capable of continuous output at 800 W (1,000 W max), and can be recharged to 80% in as little as 58 minutes. Plus, you can recharge it using your car, a Type-C cable, or a solar panel via a 400 W MPPT module.

Introducing the all-new DJI Power 1000 Mini – DJI’s most portable 1kWh outdoor power station!

DJI's also hoping to attract content creators with this model, so it's literally got a cool trick up its sleeve: a retractable USB-C cable to charge laptops, tablets, cameras, and drones at up to 100W.

You can charge several devices at once using the retractable 100W Type-C cable and several output ports DJI

Beyond that, it's got two 12W USB-A ports, one USB-C port, four AC outlets (two AC outlets in EU and other regions), and an SDC port for a range of accessory dongles. The latter can open up the Mini to the aforementioned MC4 solar panel input, a 12V barrel jack output, and even a cable that connects to your car battery and quickly juices up the power station at up to 400 W while you're driving.

The Mini's SDC port supports dongles for charging from a car battery, input from a solar panel, and a 12V barrel jack DJI

With its lower-rated inverter, it can only handle some appliances like a fan or a small microwave; it'll shut down if you try to run certain heavy-duty power tools, or two devices that blow past its capacity simultaneously.

This compact model can power a variety of small appliances including coffee makers, microwaves, and fridges DJI

The Mini can also serve as a backup battery to keep a small fridge or projector running uninterrupted in a blackout, and it even has a dimmable LED lamp built in. You can also monitor its output and charging state via a mobile app, and lug it around using an integrated handle.

In addition to charging devices, the Mini can also serve as a backup battery for uninterrupted power in case of an outage DJI

DJI says the Mini's lithium ferrophosphate batteries should retain at least 80% of its capacity over 4,000 cycles, and they'll work just fine at altitudes of up to 16,400 ft (5,000 m).

The Mini's attractively priced at €579 / £449 / CA$467 – but it's not yet approved for sale in the US, and so we don't know exactly what it'll cost in American dollars. Hopefully, it'll arrive stateside and give larger rivals like the Bluetti AC180 and Anker Solix C1000 a run for their money soon enough.

Find the Power 1000 Mini on DJI's site.

Source: PR Newswire