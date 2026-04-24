© 2026 New Atlas
Outdoors

DJI shrinks its 1-kWh power station into an impossibly small box

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
April 23, 2026
DJI shrinks its 1-kWh power station into an impossibly small box
DJI's Power 1000 Mini is easy to pack and cart around, yet packs as much battery capacity as many significantly larger power stations
DJI's Power 1000 Mini is easy to pack and cart around, yet packs as much battery capacity as many significantly larger power stations
View 5 Images
DJI's Power 1000 Mini is easy to pack and cart around, yet packs as much battery capacity as many significantly larger power stations
1/5
DJI's Power 1000 Mini is easy to pack and cart around, yet packs as much battery capacity as many significantly larger power stations
This compact model can power a variety of small appliances including coffee makers, microwaves, and fridges
2/5
This compact model can power a variety of small appliances including coffee makers, microwaves, and fridges
The Mini's SDC port supports dongles for charging from a car battery, input from a solar panel, and a 12V barrel jack
3/5
The Mini's SDC port supports dongles for charging from a car battery, input from a solar panel, and a 12V barrel jack
You can charge several devices at once using the retractable 100W Type-C cable and several output ports
4/5
You can charge several devices at once using the retractable 100W Type-C cable and several output ports
In addition to charging devices, the Mini can also serve as a backup battery for uninterrupted power in case of an outage
5/5
In addition to charging devices, the Mini can also serve as a backup battery for uninterrupted power in case of an outage
View gallery - 5 images

DJI's latest product for camping and van life enthusiasts makes it a lot easier than before to power your electronics on the road.

The 1-kWh Power 1000 Mini is much smaller than other power stations with the same battery capacity, as well as its own predecessor – affording you more room for your other gear. It might well be the smallest 1-kWh model out there at the moment. It also packs some thoughtful features to help you get more out of it.

The Mini measures just 12.3 x 8.3 x 8.5 inches (314 × 212 × 216 mm) and weighs just over 25 lb (11.5 kg), so it's properly portable. It's capable of continuous output at 800 W (1,000 W max), and can be recharged to 80% in as little as 58 minutes. Plus, you can recharge it using your car, a Type-C cable, or a solar panel via a 400 W MPPT module.

Introducing the all-new DJI Power 1000 Mini – DJI’s most portable 1kWh outdoor power station!

DJI's also hoping to attract content creators with this model, so it's literally got a cool trick up its sleeve: a retractable USB-C cable to charge laptops, tablets, cameras, and drones at up to 100W.

You can charge several devices at once using the retractable 100W Type-C cable and several output ports
You can charge several devices at once using the retractable 100W Type-C cable and several output ports

Beyond that, it's got two 12W USB-A ports, one USB-C port, four AC outlets (two AC outlets in EU and other regions), and an SDC port for a range of accessory dongles. The latter can open up the Mini to the aforementioned MC4 solar panel input, a 12V barrel jack output, and even a cable that connects to your car battery and quickly juices up the power station at up to 400 W while you're driving.

The Mini's SDC port supports dongles for charging from a car battery, input from a solar panel, and a 12V barrel jack
The Mini's SDC port supports dongles for charging from a car battery, input from a solar panel, and a 12V barrel jack

With its lower-rated inverter, it can only handle some appliances like a fan or a small microwave; it'll shut down if you try to run certain heavy-duty power tools, or two devices that blow past its capacity simultaneously.

This compact model can power a variety of small appliances including coffee makers, microwaves, and fridges
This compact model can power a variety of small appliances including coffee makers, microwaves, and fridges

The Mini can also serve as a backup battery to keep a small fridge or projector running uninterrupted in a blackout, and it even has a dimmable LED lamp built in. You can also monitor its output and charging state via a mobile app, and lug it around using an integrated handle.

In addition to charging devices, the Mini can also serve as a backup battery for uninterrupted power in case of an outage
In addition to charging devices, the Mini can also serve as a backup battery for uninterrupted power in case of an outage

DJI says the Mini's lithium ferrophosphate batteries should retain at least 80% of its capacity over 4,000 cycles, and they'll work just fine at altitudes of up to 16,400 ft (5,000 m).

The Mini's attractively priced at €579 / £449 / CA$467 – but it's not yet approved for sale in the US, and so we don't know exactly what it'll cost in American dollars. Hopefully, it'll arrive stateside and give larger rivals like the Bluetti AC180 and Anker Solix C1000 a run for their money soon enough.

Find the Power 1000 Mini on DJI's site.

Source: PR Newswire

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

OutdoorsBatteryPowerDJI InnovationsCampingBackup
No comments
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

Most Viewed

The Carryboy x Farizon Campervan is one of the RV highlights of the 2026 Bangkok Motor Show
Campervans
Chinese-Thai camper van blows apart the pillars of van life
Bangkok-based RV and truck accessories builder Carryboy has teamed with Chinese auto badge Farizon to create one of the most compelling electric camper vans the world over. It invites campers in through a wide entry and ensures they live comfy.
The Daphne, by Teacup Tiny Homes, is an extra-wide tiny house that offers a spacious and light-filled single-floor layout
Tiny Houses
Extra-wide tiny house brings big-home comforts to small living
Tiny houses typically require major compromises when it comes to home comforts, but this extra-wide model takes a different approach. Its open layout includes a large living room and kitchen, plus a bathroom with separate bathtub and shower.
The latest Ford Nugget trades out the vibrant colors of past debuts for something more understated
Campervans
New Ford Nugget camper van goes old school with splash of retro
The Ford Nugget may forever have the spirit of a carefree 22-year-old, but the camper van is actually turning the big 4-0 this year. To celebrate, Ford Pro is kicking off 2026 with a special edition styled to match the original Nugget from 1986.
British converter Sussex Campervans provides a first look at the first official Kia PV5 pop-up camper van we've seen from anywhere in the world
Campervans
World first Kia pop-up tiny camper changes the face of van life
The first camper kit developed specifically for Kia's PV5 van hit the market a couple weeks ago, and now we have the world's first pop-up PV5 production camper. Sussex's pop-top PV5 promises to open up new heights of Kia electric base camping.
The Mysa 400 is an extra-wide tiny house that provides a spacious interior suitable for full-time living
Tiny Houses
Extra-wide tiny house offers spacious apartment-like living
The Mysa 400 by Irontown Modular is an extra-wide tiny house that features an apartment-style interior with a spacious living area, two bedrooms, and an open design that's suited to full-time living.
Cabin Devín is a compact tiny house that runs off-the-grid and has a light-filled space-saving layout
Tiny Houses
Off-grid micro house fits everything you need into just 215 sq ft
This off-grid cabin-style tiny house is seriously small, with a floorspace of just 215 sq ft. However, despite its modest dimensions, it has been expertly designed to provide everything you need for a short stay.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!