Insta360 shrunk its 8K 360 actioncam into the lighter, cheaper X4 Air

Insta360 launched its powerful X5 action cam just a few months ago, and it's already got another model in its 360-degree lineup to tempt adventure junkies.

The new X4 Air weighs in at just 5.8 oz (165 g), making it the company's lightest 8K 360-degree shooter. It'll capture 8K footage in every direction at 30 frames per second (fps), or 6K at 50 fps. It's basically an improved X4 in practically every way, including a lower price point.

If you haven't seen this sort of camera before, let me catch you up. 360-degree cameras have fisheye lenses on both sides to capture absolutely everything around them. While editing on your mobile device or desktop, you can preview your footage from every angle, and lock in any perspective that you want your viewers to see. That's perfect for shooting action sequences like ski jumps and dirt biking, as well as vlogging solo where you need to present your surroundings as well as yourself – all with a single piece of gear.

The big benefit of 360-degree cams is that you can always reframe your shots in post, since they capture everything around you Insta360

As with Insta360's other X models, the X4 Air gets a display on one side, a 1/4-inch mounting point at the bottom, and a waterproof build that's good for depths of 49 ft (15 m). You can control shooting by simply twisting the camera in your hand or on a selfie stick, use gestures, or even your voice. And if you're using a selfie stick, it'll be erased automatically so you don't have a constant eyesore in your content.

Meet Insta360 X4 Air - New Ultralight 8K 360 Camera

The X4 Air's dual 1/1.8-inch sensors make for better color and detail in raw footage than the X4, and they're aided by a couple of handy features. Active HDR and AdaptiveTone improve your output automatically, so your shots look properly exposed and include vivid color in the highlights and shadows. You can also shoot high-fidelity 4K/60 fps footage using a single lens.

The X4 Air mounts to just about anything, and Insta360 has loads of accessories to fit your camera on to motorcycles, bicycles, and more Insta360

What's especially neat about the X4 Air is it supports replaceable lenses like the X5 and GoPro's recently launched Max2, so you don't have to worry about the glass getting dinged up while you're out and about. Insta360 says it's also packed a wind guard and improved audio capture for reduced background noise when you use the onboard mics.

When you shoot with a selfie stick, Insta360's editing app automatically erases the stalk from your footage Insta360

The X4 Air is lighter than the X5 and X4 by about 1.4 oz, and as a result, its battery life is a bit lower; you can shoot 8K for 88 minutes on a full charge, or extend it to 105 minutes by switching to 6K at 24 fps. It will charge to 80% in just over half an hour, though, and you can swap in replacement batteries for longer shoots. There's also a microSD slot for up to 1 TB of storage.

The X4 Air's lighter build should make it easier to use in a variety of situations – and the replaceable lenses remove the need to worry about catching scratches Insta360

Perhaps the best part about this model is the lower price. It comes in at US$399.99, a whole $150 below the X5, and a bit less than the older and heavier X4 too. That should make it easier to try out a 360-degree cam without breaking the bank right away – or at least leave you with a bit more cash to spend on accessories.

The X4 Air will do 88 minutes of 8K shooting on a single charge, and you can swap out batteries if you're on a long shoot Insta360

The X4 Air comes in black and white colorways, and will be available in the US and Canada soon; it's already listed on the company's site, and should appear in stores like Amazon in the coming days. Oh, and if you want a tiny action camera without all that 360-degree business, check out Insta360's Go Ultra that launched a couple of months ago.

Source: Insta360 via PR Newswire

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.