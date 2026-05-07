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Consumer Tech

5K UltraGear monitor pushes Mini LED gaming to the next level

By Monica J. White
May 07, 2026
5K UltraGear monitor pushes Mini LED gaming to the next level
LG says its Hyper Mini LED system reduces blooming and improves contrast precision compared with conventional Mini LED displays
LG says its Hyper Mini LED system reduces blooming and improves contrast precision compared with conventional Mini LED displays
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LG says its Hyper Mini LED system reduces blooming and improves contrast precision compared with conventional Mini LED displays
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LG says its Hyper Mini LED system reduces blooming and improves contrast precision compared with conventional Mini LED displays
LG’s UltraGear evo GM9 combines a 5K panel with Hyper Mini LED backlighting for brighter HDR highlights and more vivid color reproduction
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LG’s UltraGear evo GM9 combines a 5K panel with Hyper Mini LED backlighting for brighter HDR highlights and more vivid color reproduction
Connectivity on the GM9 includes HDMI, USB-C with 90W power delivery, and DisplayPort 2.1 for high-bandwidth gaming and creator workflows
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Connectivity on the GM9 includes HDMI, USB-C with 90W power delivery, and DisplayPort 2.1 for high-bandwidth gaming and creator workflows
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LG’s new UltraGear evo GM9 monitor pairs a 5K panel with Hyper Mini LED tech, aiming to deliver brighter, sharper, and faster high-end visuals for gaming.

As gaming hardware continues to become more powerful, monitor makers are increasingly pushing beyond 4K into higher resolutions and broadly, toward more advanced display technologies. LG’s latest move in this direction is the UltraGear evo GM9: a 27-inch gaming monitor built around a 5K panel and the company’s new 'Hyper Mini LED' backlighting system.

Having first been unveiled at CES 2026 in January, the GM9 combines 5,120 x 2,880 resolution with lightning-fast refresh rates up to 330 Hz. This positions the GM9 as both a high-detail gaming display as well as a competitive-speed monitor. Rather than focusing solely on either resolution or speed, LG is trying to balance both aspects, while also improving HDR performance and reducing certain artifacts that sometimes affect Mini LED displays.

LG’s UltraGear evo GM9 combines a 5K panel with Hyper Mini LED backlighting for brighter HDR highlights and more vivid color reproduction
LG’s UltraGear evo GM9 combines a 5K panel with Hyper Mini LED backlighting for brighter HDR highlights and more vivid color reproduction

With its new Hyper Mini LED architecture, LG has made a few refinements which aim to address some of the technology’s past weaknesses. The panel uses 2,304 local dimming zones and a reduced panel-to-backlight gap to improve light precision and reduce blooming artifacts – the halo effect that can sometimes appear around bright objects against dark backgrounds in Mini LED displays.

LG says the panel achieves VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification with peak brightness up to 1,250 nits, alongside TÜV Rheinland anti-blooming certification. The aim seems to be to push Mini LEDs a little closer to OLED-style contrast, while still preserving the luminance benefits that backlit LCD panels offer.

LG is also leaning into AI-assisted image enhancement features like 5K AI Upscaling, AI Scene Optimization, and AI audio tuning. With the monitor’s Dual Mode system, you can switch between 5K at 165 Hz for a more cinematic gaming experience, and QHD at 330 Hz for competitive play. The monitor also offers a 1-ms response time, as well as support for Nvidia G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium.

Overall, the GM9 is attempting to bridge two traditionally distinct monitor categories: high-fidelity immersion displays and ultra-fast e-sports panels.

Connectivity on the GM9 includes HDMI, USB-C with 90W power delivery, and DisplayPort 2.1 for high-bandwidth gaming and creator workflows
Connectivity on the GM9 includes HDMI, USB-C with 90W power delivery, and DisplayPort 2.1 for high-bandwidth gaming and creator workflows

LG also sees the Ultragear evo GM9 as a display for creators and other professional workloads that benefit from high brightness, strong HDR performance, and high pixel density.

Connectivity includes DisplayPort 2.1 (UHBR20), two HDMI ports, and USB-C with 90-W power delivery. This allows the monitor to handle high-bandwidth gaming setups just as well as a single-cable laptop setup.

Ultimately, the GM9 sits somewhere between a flagship gaming monitor, a creator display, and a high-end HDR system. The central theme here is flexibility: ultra-high res, fast refresh rates, and advanced backlighting, all in one package – so you no longer have to prioritize one over the other.

The UltraGear evo GM9 launched globally in April, and is available for US$1,199 – well into the premium end of the gaming monitor market. If LG’s Hyper Mini LED tech delivers on its claims, though, it could prove an appealing alternative to OLED, particularly for gamers who want strong HDR performance without the haloing often associated with Mini LED panels.

Source: LG

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Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Monica is a tech journalist with over a decade of experience. Computing is her main area of interest, and she loves building her own PCs and tracking all the latest innovations. A UK native, Monica now lives in Poland with her fluffy dog and her endless pile of electronics.

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