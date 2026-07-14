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Consumer Tech

Next-gen podcast mic will save you from messing up recordings

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
July 14, 2026
Next-gen podcast mic will save you from messing up recordings
The PD500W has the coolest trick up its sleeve since mics went wireless: internal recording
The PD500W has the coolest trick up its sleeve since mics went wireless: internal recording
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The PD500W has the coolest trick up its sleeve since mics went wireless: internal recording
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The PD500W has the coolest trick up its sleeve since mics went wireless: internal recording
The PD500W captures 48 kHz 24-bit audio, and can record for dozens of hours with its internal storage and battery
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The PD500W captures 48-kHz/24-bit audio, and can record for dozens of hours with its internal storage and battery
You can record two separate tracks from two mics wirelessly using Maono's multi-output receiver
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You can record two separate tracks from two mics wirelessly using Maono's multi-output receiver
The mic's USB-C and XLR ports are located on its pivoting base, so you can have a clean setup for video
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The mic's USB-C and XLR ports are located on its pivoting base, so you can have a clean setup for video
View gallery - 4 images

Most desktop mics are focused squarely on helping you to capture high-quality audio for podcasts and videos. Maono's new model goes several steps further – and could help you avoid wrecking your next recording session.

The PD500W appears unassuming enough to blend into any content creator's studio, with a conventional shape, a metal body finished in matte black, and a pivoting base. But take a closer look and you'll notice this has a whole lot more going on.

For starters, the PD500W can pair with your setup wirelessly. Just pop the included 2.4-GHz receiver into your phone or laptop's USB-C port, and you're good to go. That can help you get down to work a lot sooner, and skip the anxiety around getting everything up and running. It also means you can skip messy wires when you want a clean setup on camera.

Maono PD500W: Wireless Dynamic Mic for Modern Creators

This hybrid mic also has 32 GB of onboard storage, so it can even record internally. That'll ensure you have a backup track even if the rest of your setup craps out – and we've all been through that nightmare.

This feature can also come in handy if you just need to capture content quickly without a bunch of other gear and cables. You can just hit a button on the mic to get started. It'll record for up to 55 hours in 24-bit without having to recharge the battery or clear out the memory.

The PD500W captures 48 kHz 24-bit audio, and can record for dozens of hours with its internal storage and battery
The PD500W captures 48-kHz/24-bit audio, and can record for dozens of hours with its internal storage and battery

The cardioid PD500W does 48-kHz/24-bit output; its 32-bit float support grants you more headroom for level changes, like your guest exclaiming loudly.

There's a separate I/O hub on the base, with USB-C and XLR ports. These can work simultaneously when connected to an audio interface, and in tandem with the internal recording. That totally de-risks your entire recording process, so you have a lot less to worry about while making content.

Using Maono's multi-output wireless receiver, you can pair two mics, and have two tracks record simultaneously to your device. The PD500W also has timecode support so you can easily sync up audio and video signals from multiple cameras and mics in your editing software.

You can record two separate tracks from two mics wirelessly using Maono's multi-output receiver
You can record two separate tracks from two mics wirelessly using Maono's multi-output receiver

The company's MaonoLink software unlocks additional features to make recording a breeze. There's adaptive gain control to keep the volume stable when you move around while speaking into the mic, AI-powered noise reduction, and automatic limiting, compression, and de-popping.

The app also helpfully includes AI-powered tools that can simplify your content creation workflow. It'll transcribe your audio and give you searchable text, translate it into multiple languages, and present highlights, chapters, and a summary of the content that you can use in podcast or video show notes.

The mic's USB-C and XLR ports are located on its pivoting base, so you can have a clean setup for video
The mic's USB-C and XLR ports are located on its pivoting base, so you can have a clean setup for video

With its thoughtful feature set, the PD500W looks like a great option for experienced and amateur content creators alike. Maono is currently crowdfunding it on Kickstarter, where you can snag a decent 15% discount.

The Basic bundle includes the single-output wireless receiver for US$369 (down from $429). Another $20 gets you a desk stand. There's also a sleek boom arm on offer for an additional $79.

The bundle is indeed pricier than other wireless podcast mics (Maono's other models in this category come in under $100), but they don't offer quite as much flexibility or peace of mind for your creative process.

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. For what it's worth, Maono has been around for years selling an extensive range of content creation hardware, from mics to mixers to headphones.

If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship to select countries in September 2026, and delivery costs will be calculated once the campaign ends (free for orders from the US, Canada, Japan, Hong Kong, China, and EU).

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

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Consumer TechMicrophonePodcastrecordingKickstarter
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Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

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