Portable keyboard packs a secondary touchscreen for multitasking on the go

I can't imagine my desktop setup without a second screen. It's made researching and writing a whole lot easier, particularly when I'm looking at multiple browser tabs, videos, and a note-taking app all at once.

The new KeyGo might be a good way to recreate that configuration when I'm away from my home office. It's a portable keyboard with a fold-out display that connects to your computer, phone, or tablet, and acts as a secondary screen to extend your workspace.

The display also happens to be a touchscreen, so you can scroll through documents and code, swipe through videos, and scrub through media project timelines conveniently.

If I were to travel with the KeyGo to get some writing done, I'd have my browser open on my laptop screen, and my notes zoomed in on the touchscreen closer to me. I also imagine that placing my audio editing app's timeline on the KeyGo display would make it easier to fine-tune takes for my music and podcast projects.

Video editors will appreciate the 12.8-inch horizontal display for scrubbing through project timelines KeyGo

The KeyGo can connect to your PC, Mac, Android, or iOS device with a single USB-C cable. There's also a second Type C power port where you can plug in an adaptor for stable performance. If you're keen on using an Android phone with it, you'll want to check that your handset supports DisplayPort Alt mode to ensure the screen works properly.

The keyboard features scissor switches for relatively quiet typing, controllable RGB lighting, and a number pad on the right. The display, meanwhile, is a 12.8-inch 720p IPS touchscreen that manages a 60-Hz refresh rate and supports 10-finger touch control.

If you've ever used an external monitor with your computer, you know how handy it is to be able to move apps between displays KeyGo

The device is made from CNC-machined aluminum alloy, folds flat to 180 degrees, and weighs 28 oz (800 g). It's 12.7 inches (324 mm) long and 0.75 inches (19 mm) thick when closed, which makes it just a tad thicker than a 13-inch MacBook Air.

That's a handy piece of kit to have around whether you work at your desk, or remotely at more scenic spots. The KeyGo is currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter, where the expected retail price is US$538 but it's available at discounts as low as $259. It's set to ship in November, with shipping costs calculated by region and ranging from $10-$17 per unit.

The KeyGo is designed to pair with phones, tablets, and computers KeyGo

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, and this appears to be the first project from the folks behind the eponymous KeyGo – so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. For what it's worth, the campaign has crossed its crowdfunding goal with more than 500 backers on board.

KeyGo: Ultra-Slim Folding Keyboard with Smart Touch Screen

