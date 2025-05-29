AI-powered golf caddie lugs your clubs and follows you from hole to hole

You'll never have to carry your clubs around the course again – or even from the car to the clubhouse – with this new AI-powered camera-equipped smart caddie, which will even recognize you and follow every step of the way.

One model will even assess your swing in real time, displaying feedback on a bright, sturdy screen attached to the buggy. What's more, both available models are almost half price right now.

While it's not the first electric golf caddie, the Robera NEO series boasts a built-in time-of-flight (TOF) camera and AI to make sure it's only following you, without you needing to guide it around trees, bunkers or other players, or use a remote. It also uses GPS to map the course to make sure you both get around the ground in the easiest way.

The vision setup means the NEO recognizes your movements to follow you – and has gesture control, so a wave of the hand will trigger it to follow you and also signal it to stop.

360° View of the Robera New Generation Smart Golf Cart – See the Robera NEO in Action!

The Robera NEO – which is available in the standard Vision model and the enhanced Tablet unit – is the latest golf caddie from Ruichi Smart Technology, which has built a solid fan base since its inception in 2021. As of writing, the crowdfunding campaign has raised almost US$250,000 from more than 100 backers, many of which have owned previous models.

The lightweight, foldable and waterproof NEO unit goes from car to course, and is built to handle any uneven terrain around the ground, when loaded up with a golf bag, full set of clubs and other accessories. The standard NEO Vision model will cover up to 27 holes with its 22.2-V/13-Ah (288.6-Wh) lithium-ion battery, while the top-shelf NEO Tablet caddie will last for up to 36 holes – or eight hours – on a single charge, with its 22.2-V/18-Ah (400-Wh) power unit. Both will take around 4.5 hours to fully charge.

Both packages include the Robera NEO caddie with smart tech, battery, charger, and app access. The Tablet version, however, also features a bright, military-grade touchscreen tablet for enhanced swing analysis and the mightier battery unit. The Robera NEO Vision is available for $1,799 during the campaign, which has around three weeks to go, while the Robera NEO Tablet is $2,399. Both models are 40% off their retail price.

It's the latest tech-forward product on the market designed to make your chosen sport simpler and more enjoyable – and even improve your game. We recently covered this autonomous tennis robot.

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, but if all goes to plan with this one, Ruichi Smart Technology says that shipping will start from July, and that the Robera NEO caddies will come with a two-year manufacturers' warranty. Check the campaign page to see more – including where it ships. And you can see more of the caddie in action below.

Robera Neo: No Hill Too Steep! Watch It Conquer the Slope

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.