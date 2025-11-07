SanDisk stuffed 1 TB of storage into the smallest Type-C thumb drive ever

SanDisk's just released the tiniest 1-TB Type-C drive on the market today. It's like a stubby little dongle that you'd usually use as a wireless receiver for a mouse or game controller, and despite its diminutive size, it actually boasts pretty decent performance.

The SanDisk Extreme Fit USB-C weighs just 1/10th of an ounce (3 g), about the same as one US penny, meaning you can plug it in and just leave it there. You can already get 1-TB thumb drives, but they're the size of regular thumb drives and don't all offer quick read and write speeds. This one uses the USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface, so it can manage read speeds of up to 400 MB/s. It's the smallest one of its kind in the world with this much storage.

While it's not the fastest drive out there, it should be good enough for expanding your photo and video storage when you're working out in the field. And since it's got a Type-C connector, it can plug into Windows and macOS laptops, as well as iPads running iPadOS 15 and up.

Despite being tiny, the Extreme Fit manages decent read speeds of 400 MB/s SanDisk

I recently bought an M4-powered MacBook Air from 2024, and felt it was really reasonably priced given its battery life, performance, and the longevity you can usually expect from one of these laptops. But I really felt the pinch of the US$200 I had to shell out for just 256 GB more onboard storage.

The Extreme Fit comes in at around half that, for nearly four times the extra storage. Given my more resource-heavy workflows, which involve photo editing, recording music, and some graphic design, I could comfortably get by with a base model MacBook Air and this 1-TB nubbin.

With its compact build, you should be able to leave the Extreme Fit plugged into a Type-C port without it protruding too much in your luggage SanDisk

The Extreme Fit comes in a bunch of storage capacities. The 1 TB is listed at $117.99, but you can order it on SanDisk's site for $109.99 at the time of writing. It's also available on Amazon in the US, where it's presently listed a bit higher at $119.99 and is temporarily out of stock at the time of writing.

If you don't need that much space but still want a barely-there drive, you can opt for 64-GB ($14.99), 128-GB ($19.99), 256-GB ($27.99), or 512-GB ($52.99) versions that are all the same size on the outside. Samsung makes a small 400-MB/s Type-C drive too, but that tops out at 512 GB, is a bit larger (about half the length of a regular thumb drive), and costs $20 more.

The Extreme Fit works with Windows and macOS laptops, as well as iPads running iPadOS 15 and up SanDisk

If you absolutely need faster performance, you'll have to compromise on price and get a normal-sized thumb drive. SanDisk makes those too: its USB 3.2 Gen 2-based Extreme Pro Dual Drive has a USB-A and a USB-C port on either end, and can move files around at up to 1,000 MB/s (read) and 900 MB/s (write); the 1-TB version will cost you $99.99 from SanDisk or Amazon.

Product page: SanDisk Extreme Fit.

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.