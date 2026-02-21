Sony ramps up the isolation for its latest noise-cancelling earphones

Sony’s 1000X series has been the benchmark for consumer-grade noise-cancelling earbuds for years, sitting at the very top of the premium audio market, alongside Bose and Apple. So when leaks and rumors about the WF-1000XM6 began circulating a few months back, expectations were, naturally, high.

Now that the WF-1000XM6 buds have officially launched, Sony is calling these its "best noise canceling" true wireless earbuds yet. The veteran company claims to deliver "a 25% further reduction in noise" compared to the previous-generation WF-1000XM5, especially at the mid-to-high frequency range that tends to dominate real-world environments.

Let’s take a closer look at these earbuds, exploring whether this is a meaningful leap forward in the noise-cancelling earbud arena, or simply an incremental refinement of an already dominant formula.

Sony says that the WF-1000XM6 earbuds achieve 25% more noise reduction the the previous generation Sony

Sony’s WF-1000XM6 combines a new HD Noise Canceling Processor QN3e with the existing Integrated Processor V2. This coordinates input from four microphones per earbud: up from three on the XM5. The upgraded Adaptive Noise Canceling optimizer analyzes both ambient sound and fit in real time, adjusting for subtle leakage around the ear tips.

The result? According to Sony, mid-to-high frequency suppression is significantly stronger. Typically, this includes chatter, transport hum, and urban background noise that are harder to block out. New Noise Isolation Earbud Tips further improve passive sealing, too. This isn’t a reinvention, but a focused refinement of Sony’s already strong approach.

On the audio side, the XM6 moves toward 32-bit processing (up from 24-bit), adds an enhanced DAC (digital-to-analog converter) stage, and introduces a new dual-material driver designed for deeper bass and smoother highs.

The WF-1000XM6 earphones feature a noise cancellation optimizer that analyzes external noise and wearing conditions in real time to dial in the appropriate level of isolation Sony

XM5 features like Hi-Res Audio Wireless, DSEE Extreme, 360 Reality Audio, and a 10-band EQ still remain in the XM6. Sony also worked with Grammy-winning sound engineers, reinforcing its "as the artist intended" positioning – a position now further solidified by incremental, yet meaningful, hardware upgrades.

Beyond the improved sound fidelity, Sony says the WF-1000XM6 also delivers its best call quality yet, combining a bone conduction sensor with dual microphones per side, as well as an AI beamforming algorithm to isolate your voice from background noise. In practice, this means clearer speech in busy soundscapes – an area where the Bose QC and AirPods Pro 2 offer stiff competition.

The earbuds are now about 11% slimmer, too, shaped more closely to the inner ear for improved stability. If you’ve used noise-canceling earbuds before, you know that internal noises like footsteps or chewing are sometimes amplified. Now, thanks to a redesigned ventilation structure on the XM6, Sony says these should be minimized.

The charging case supports Qi wireless charging Sony

Connectivity is getting a boost, too, with a 1.5x larger antenna and LE Audio support for lower-latency gaming. Battery life holds steady at up to 8 hours (24 with the case), and Gemini hands-free support rounds out the everyday toolkit.

At US$329.99, the WF-1000XM6 earphones sit squarely in premium territory, competing head-to-head with Apple, Bose, and Sennheiser.

Sony isn’t going for any major overhauls here; it’s simply refining a formula that was already working really well. At this end of the market, progress is typically incremental and algorithmic rather than radical. And in the high-end ANC race, every refinement matters.

Product page: Sony WF-1000XM6