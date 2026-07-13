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Consumer Tech

Impossibly small fan puts instant cooling in your pocket

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
July 13, 2026
Impossibly small fan puts instant cooling in your pocket
Zera's Mini fan can make your daily commute and travel outings in warm weather a lot more comfortable
Zera's Mini fan can make your daily commute and travel outings in warm weather a lot more comfortable
View 5 Images
Zera's Mini fan can make your daily commute and travel outings in warm weather a lot more comfortable
1/5
Zera's Mini fan can make your daily commute and travel outings in warm weather a lot more comfortable
The Mini is powerful enough to cool you down on warm days, and small enough to carry unobtrusively
2/5
The Mini is powerful enough to cool you down on warm days, and small enough to carry unobtrusively
The Mini's compact build makes it easy to add to your EDC loadout
3/5
The Mini's compact build makes it easy to add to your EDC loadout
The rotating clip attaches easily to a collar or bag strap for hands-free cooling
4/5
The rotating clip attaches easily to a collar or bag strap for hands-free cooling
The Zera Mini weighs under 2.5 oz, is shorter than a credit card, and comes in 4 colors
5/5
The Zera Mini weighs under 2.5 oz, is shorter than a credit card, and comes in four colors
View gallery - 5 images

It's getting harder and harder to outrun heatwaves around the world, so having a portable fan handy could be the move this summer. Zera's latest model promises powerful cooling in a surprisingly tiny package.

In case you're not hip to it yet – rechargeable, portable fans are having a moment at the minute. They're great for making your commutes and travel outings more comfortable. You can choose from heavy-duty ones for extreme temperatures to petite ones for everyday carry.

The Zera Mini aims to bring you the best of both worlds. It's just 3.15 in (8 cm) tall – roughly the length of a credit card – and it weighs only 2.5 oz (69 g), so you can easily slip it into a purse or pocket.

ZERA mini - The True Card-Sized Cooling Fan

The Mini's brushless motor can spin at 30,000 RPM to blast you with cooling air at a wind speed of 13 m/s. That'd be pretty good for a device twice its size. You can adjust the speed across 100 levels, and get up to 10 hours of battery life on a low setting, while the highest speed will run for 2 hours.

The Mini is powerful enough to cool you down on warm days, and small enough to carry unobtrusively
The Mini is powerful enough to cool you down on warm days, and small enough to carry unobtrusively

What's even cooler is that you don't even need to hold the Mini in your hand all the time. It comes with a clip accessory that you can attach to your collar, cap, or backpack strap, and direct airflow towards yourself hands-free. This makes it even more convenient and discreet than some bulky neckband-style fans.

The rotating clip attaches easily to a collar or bag strap for hands-free cooling
The rotating clip attaches easily to a collar or bag strap for hands-free cooling

Zera is currently crowdfunding the Mini on Kickstarter, where the fan is discounted down to US$29 from its $49 expected retail price. For $39, you'll get the rotating clip, a small carabiner to hang the Mini off your gear, and a neck strap too.

The Zera Mini weighs under 2.5 oz, is shorter than a credit card, and comes in 4 colors
The Zera Mini weighs under 2.5 oz, is shorter than a credit card, and comes in four colors

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. For what it's worth, Zera has previously launched and shipped three other products on Kickstarter, including this clever travel gadget for drying and ironing your clothes. It also sells a wide range of devices via its online store.

If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship worldwide in November 2026, and delivery costs will be calculated once the campaign ends (starting from $10 per unit in the US, and varies by location).

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

View gallery - 5 images

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Consumer TechFan coolingPersonalTravelKickstarterPortable
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Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

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