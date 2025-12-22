I haven't tried this product, but even through a screen, it looks like a remarkable little travel accessory for busy businesspeople.

The lunchbox-sized Launbot uses heat and air pressure to quickly dry your laundry indoors, and get rid of wrinkles on them too. It can dry everything from shirts and pants to dresses and underwear, and it 'irons' all types of shirts and pants.

Here's how it works: you plug the Launbot's power cord into a wall outlet, hang the device anywhere in your room, attach an included torso or pants airbag to the bottom, and then place your clothing over it. The Launbot will inflate the airbag under your garment and heat it from within, drying it out and straightening wrinkles simultaneously.

Launbot - Hang. Dry. Straight. Everyday.

The dampness of freshly laundered clothes actually helps with the de-wrinkling, sort of like a steam iron. Zera Labs, the company behind this gadget, says a t-shirt should take about 30 minutes to dry and straighten out; the time will vary depending on the type of garment and its material. You can also simply dry clothes in the Launbot's drying bag by placing them inside it; it'll be able to hold about five to six items.

Inside the airbags, a pair of small turbines compress and circulate air from the outside at a stable speed, while a graphene-based heater increases the temperature, with a chip monitoring it to ensure it doesn't get too hot. There's also a UV light to tackle microorganisms inside the drying bag. The whole thing operates relatively quietly at about 45 dB, which is commonly described as about the same as ambient room noise in a typical home.

Using turbines and a graphene-based heater, the device circulates hot air inside an inflatable airbag to help dry your clothes and 'iron' them simultaneously Zera Labs

The Launbot measures 5.7 in (145 mm) by 2.3 in (170 mm), and weighs 21.2 oz (600 g), making it pretty compact and easy to pack for business trips. It'll handle clothing in sizes up to American/European XXL, and will come with your choice of power plug type, with support for 100-240-V outlets. Zera says the drying bags are made of a durable lightweight material that should last several years.

The compact Launbot is easy to pack into most business luggage, and comes with this bag that can hold five to six garments to simply dry all at once (without ironing) Zera Labs

That all sounds promising, especially if you travel often and don't always have the luxury of time or square footage to get any ironing done. With its limited capacity, it certainly won't replace the dryer you've got at home, and you'll of course want to pay attention to the care labels for clothing made from finicky materials; cashmere, for example, is better off being air dried. So while it's novel, it'll make sense for people who have a hard time accessing laundry services on the road, as opposed to being a must-have for every type of traveler. Oh, and you'll need to find something to hang it on to use it.

The Launbot is expected to retail at about US$139, but it's discounted to $109 at the time of writing on its Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign. That gets you the device, a drying bag, and a hanger. Although priced higher, you'll likely get more use out of the bundle, which additionally includes the pants airbag, torso airbag, and a case for the Launbot, at $119.

Launbot Drying and Straightening Demo

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. For what it's worth, Zera Labs has previously launched and shipped a bunch of other products like vacuum-duster combos, pocket shavers, and a dental flosser. It also details the Launbot's development and testing on its campaign page, and has raised over $600,000 in pledges from more than 4,700 backers at this point.

If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship worldwide in April 2026; delivery costs vary depending on your address (in the US, shipping a single Launbot order will cost $20).

Find the Launbot on its Kickstarter campaign page.

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.