Toilet-mounted camera takes photos of your poop so you don't have to

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
October 25, 2025
Toilet-mounted camera takes photos of your poop so you don't have to
The Dekoda clamps on to the side of most toilet bowls - interestingly, it won't work with dark colored commodes
For just US$600, you can finally say goodbye to the tedious hassle of snapping pictures of your excrement every day in the bathroom – Kohler's new camera will automatically do it for you.

Wait, you're NOT documenting your poops? What do you mean it's just me and I should find a new hobby and it's time to stop sharing my snaps on the group chat?

Okay, fine, I'll tell you what it's actually meant for. Kohler's Dekoda is billed as a health-tracking device that features a downward-facing camera which clamps on to the toilet bowl in your bathroom.

Introducing Dekoda by Kohler Health

Advanced spectroscopy sensors and a validated machine-learning algorithm in the device scan your poop for indicators of gut health and hydration, and also look for blood in the toilet bowl that might otherwise be hard to spot. It then beams this over to a companion mobile app, which provides insights on how you improve your health.

That includes suggestions like drinking more water to stay adequately hydrated, and data on how frequent and regular your poop sessions have been recently. If you regularly deal with constipation, inflammation, food intolerances, or other gut issues, this could be a good way to understand what's wrong.

Kohler's health app gathers data from the Dekoda device and delivers insights on improving your gut health - sadly, it requires a subscription fee

The Dekoda supports fingerprint authentication on a wall-mounted panel to ensure only your poop is scanned, and Kohler says data from the device is encrypted end-to-end so it stays private.

$600 is steep, but it might be worth it for folks who need to get to the bottom of their tummy troubles and improve their health. I would've liked to see Kohler skip the app's subscription fee, though, which starts at $70 annually for a single user, and goes up to $130 a year for up to five family members.

Don't worry, the Dekoda's camera points down into your toilet bowl and doesn't have a roving eye that might capture anything but your poop

The Dekoda is currently only available in the US, and the app only supports iOS at the moment; an Android version is in the works. Find it over on the Kohler Health site.

Source: Kohler Health via PR Newswire

