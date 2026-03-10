Clever game fans have made an affordable, tactile plug-and-play system – a pressure-sensitive floor mat that mixes arcade-style rhythm-based titles with a broader library of more casual programs that focus on relaxed movement. Something for everyone, you might say.

At first glance the pad will most likely trigger memories of arcade classics like Dance Dance Revolution, and it's clearly intentional. The GAMR Rhythm model – one of the three mats on offer – is specifically tuned for those fast-paced step-timing titles, with raised arrow zones and spacing designed to feel like those arcade versions.

But the project’s creators say the pad is meant to reach beyond the rhythm-gamers, connecting via Bluetooth to be used as a standard controller, which means it can be used with a wide range of titles on smartphones, tablets, smart TVs and computers. So games that normally rely on swipes or button presses can instead be controlled by stepping left or right, jumping or shifting body weight on the pad. If it sounds like a lot of work, think of it as gaming while at the gym.

The system’s hardware is relatively straightforward – nine pressure-sensitive zones arranged in a square grid under a non-slip thermoplastic cover. The pad weighs about 0.9–1.4 kg (2–3 lb) and is powered by a battery that promises 10-12 hours of play (Hats off if you can drain the battery in one session). It can connect wirelessly to the TV or some monitors via Bluetooth or a USB cable, and promises low lag. Firmware updates and control mapping are handled through an accompanying app.

GAMR’s developers also want the platform to support games designed specifically for full-body play, and they plan to issue more “movement-first” titles to improve step shifts, balance, jumping and directional reaction time. Short play sessions of a few minutes are the goal, the team says, with quick challenges and leaderboards to keep players motivated to put in those few minutes, not hours, a day.

There are also three versions of the pad for different audiences. The Rhythm variant is aimed at competitive dance-game players, while the Junior version shrinks the surface for kids. A third model, GAMR Active, focuses more on balance-based gameplay and includes a center zone designed to detect movement from all directions, allowing players to add in balance boards or to control gameplay by just shifting their weight.

For now the device is still a crowdfunding project, for another two weeks, and because it's easily surpassed its goal for production, you can sign up for the game pad now for US$149 – and at the time of pledge choose which version of the three you want. Shipping worldwide will begin in June.

Also, existing games work with the pad, so I am really curious if my feet may be better at Tetris than my hands (yes, you can play Tetris with it). GAMR showcased its pads at CES 2026, so pledgers will be happy to know they exist and look like a whole lot of fun.

There's just over a week to go with the discounted campaign launch price on Kickstarter, and as of writing more than 2,000 people have signed up to try it out, raising more than $400,000.

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.