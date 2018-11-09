Whatever is the case, the 2018 event had quite a lot to show off, starting with the apparent horsepower war that is evolving. Superbikes were confined around the 200-hp mark for a while, but one day Kawasaki announced the 231-hp H2 and then, as if prearranged in secret, all hell broke loose. And now it's raining horses: 207 for BMW, 214 for MV Agusta, 221 for Ducati. Imagine what we'll get to see with the next generation of superbikes over the next couple of years.