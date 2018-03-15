The Geneva Motor Show has more than its fair share of heart rate-spiking 200+ mph hypercars and track racers. But it also has a number of vehicles for thrill-seekers of a different stripe, those who look to carry friends and gear into the great outdoors and explore trails, rivers, mountains and more. Also, there's a little something for those who just want to wander roads and tracks with no particular destination at all. Adventurous vehicles can be found in big, center-stage world premieres and mixed in rather discreetly among smaller booths.

