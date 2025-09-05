Lens-swap RGB laser projector pushes daytime-bright 4K HDR to 300 inches

Crowdfunding success story Valerion has revealed full details and pricing for the enhanced version of its VisionMaster Max 4K laser projector first shown at CES 2025, which can be optioned with interchangeable lenses and immersive surround sound.

This series flagship was part of a hugely successful Kickstarter campaign that began in October 2024, raising almost US$10 million for the AWOL Vision sub-brand. The striking model line up currently runs from the StreamMaster Plus at $1,499 to the Plus 2 for an extra 500 bucks, and on up to the VisionMaster Pro at $2,799 and the slightly pricier Pro 2.

We've tested the Pro 2, and were very impressed by the build quality, 4K visual delivery, smooth GTV integration and room-filling audio chops. Until now, there wasn't really much to separate the Pro 2 from the VisionMaster Max – other than vertical lens shift (for placement flexibility) and dynamic iris (for "deeper blacks and sharper details") on the latter.

The VisionMaster Max can be used with interchangeable lenses for maximum throw flexibility in the home theater Valerion

The CES preview brought interchangeable lenses into the frame, allowing serious home theater enthusiasts to extend throw distances for even more setup flexibility – the demo lens offered a throw ratio of 1.3-2.1:1 instead of the stock 0.9-1.5:1.

The production model can be optioned with a 1.5-2.0:1 auxiliary lens boasting 14 glass elements and a patented bayonet mount – supporting short throws in tight spaces through to longer distance setups. But there's more – Valerion has pulled out a few more stops for this enhanced flavor.

An upgraded RGB laser light source means a boost from 3,000 ANSI lumens to 3,500, with the company noting that this "elevates its visual clarity and brightness to an entirely new level." The press materials also mention a bump in native contrast from 4,000:1 to 5,000:1, or viewers could dial into the algorithmic Enhanced Black Level (EBL) for 50,000:1 frame-by-frame contrast, a significant increase from the previous 15,000:1.

"Powered by the proprietary NoirScene Dark Field Engine System, which combines a precision IRIS aperture that regulates light intake across varying brightness scenarios, stray light shielding, and EBL algorithm, the projector renders dark scenes with breathtaking clarity and dramatic tension, redefining what's possible in black field performance," says the company.

The stainless steel blades of the precision aperture – which remains fixed during playback for consistent luminance – have been coated with heat-resistant black paint to help the system deliver "deeper, more lifelike blacks."

The VisionMaster Max features anti-RBE technology, which is claimed to pretty much obliterate the DLP rainbow effect Valerion

The updated Max also boasts the world's first anti-RBE technology, which is claimed to eliminate 99.99% of the rainbow effects sometimes experienced when using DLP projectors. The company says that nixing the "rapid color separation creates distracting flashes of red, green and blue" has been achieved by the rapid blending of color sequences so that the human eye perceives them as a seamless image while preserving onscreen clarity, brightness and motion sharpness.

The smart projector runs Google TV for access to popular streaming apps, including Netflix, Disney+ and YouTube, as well as a vault of thousands more via Play Store integration. Gigabit Ethernet joins the connectivity party, though Wi-Fi 6E will likely cater for most 4K streaming needs.

There's support for Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced and HDR10+ content formats. Dynamic tone mapping is cooked in, which analyzes HDR content in real-time and tweaks brightness and contrast to prevent over-exposure in the highlights as well as under-exposed shadows.

The system covers 110% of the Rec.2020 color space, and scene optimization courtesy of AI smarts is available too. The Max is capable of throwing visuals at up to 300 diagonal inches, and can mirror mobile content via AirPlay 2, Chromecast or Miracast. The projector can also be integrated into a smart home setup.

The VisionMaster Max's RGB laser light source has been upgraded, now putting out 3,500 lumens for the prospect of daytime viewing Valerion

Autofocus, keystone correction, image resizing to avoid obstacles, and auto snap to screen are all included to help ease the pain of frequent setups in different positions. And there are three HDMI 2.1 ports around back for cabling to media sources, while also promising low-latency console gaming.

If you want more sonic immersion than the projector's built-in 24-watt dual-speaker setup can offer, this flagship model can also rock with a new optional sound system that Valerion has dubbed the ThunderBeat 5.1.2 Wireless Surround Sound System.

The setup comprises four satellite speakers, a subwoofer and a soundbar-like center speaker plus a dual-band wireless connectivity dongle and remote control. Dolby Atmos immersion, DTS:X and PCM decoding are all supported.

The new VisionMaster Max debuts at IFA 2025 in Berlin, and will go on sale from October for US$4,999. The ThunderBeat audio setup will cost $1,298 extra for the full 5.1.2 system, or $999 for a 4.1.2 version (minus the center speaker).

Source: Valerion

New Atlas receives commission when you purchase through some of our links.