XGIMI's new flagship projectors are made for high-octane 240-Hz gaming

XGIMI is targeting home entertainment and gaming enthusiasts with the latest generation of its flagship Horizon 20 projectors. These not only promise cinematic 4K HDR output with high brightness levels, but also the option to bump frame rates up to 240 Hz for smooth motion while gaming.

The Horizon 20 trio sits just above XGIMI's Horizon S and Horizon Ultra lineup. While they all look alike and share the same swivel stand as the Horizon S projectors, these have darker finishes and more distinctive lens rings.

The three projectors have a lot in common, starting with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support, lens shifting with optical zoom to make setup easy regardless of where you place the device in your room, and Harman/Kardon drivers powering 2 x 12 W speaker systems. They're all running Google TV, and can go from 4K output at 60 Hz, to 1080p at 240 Hz with a quick 1ms response time. Screen size, meanwhile, can be set between 80 inches to 300 inches.

With its swivel stand and lens shift system, each of the Horizon 20 projectors promise quick installation to get a great picture in any room around your house XGIMI

While the Horizon 20, 20 Pro, and 20 Max all feature triple laser systems, the last two get enhanced X-Master Red Ring Lenses that promise greater clarity and good performance over time, as well as LD. That allows for high brightness – 4,100 ISO lumens for the 20 Pro, and a searing 5,700 ISO lumens for the 20 Max. The regular 20, with its standard issue lens, maxes out at 3,200 ISO lumens.

The Horizon 20 Pro packs the highest brightness capability of the lot, at 5,700 ISO lumens XGIMI

The range also has a bunch of tools at its disposal to make setup a breeze. The aforementioned lens shift system reduces keystone dependency for a brighter picture and largely eliminates ghosting. You can also expect better contrast and color accuracy when compared to previous Horizon models.

Gamers can take advantage of the Black Equalizer feature that reveals details in dark scenes to avoid unwanted surprises, enable variable refresh rate to tackle screen tearing and stuttering, and flip on a virtual crosshair to make aiming easier in FPS titles.

Expect the usual bunch of ports on the back – 2 USB, 2 HDMI, optical, and 3.5mm outs XGIMI

At the low end, the Horizon 20 is priced at US$1,699; the 20 Pro comes in at $2,499, while the top-of-the-line 20 Max costs $2,999. That pits the latter two against the Anker X1 and Valerion's VisionMaster Pro 2 – and they've got those rivals beat on paper in terms of brightness and response times. They might also be easier to set up, thanks to the built-in stand, and the new chipset will likely allow for quicker boot times.

To sweeten the deal, each model is currently discounted by 30% on XGIMI's US site, and comes with a code you can redeem for a copy of Assassin’s Creed: Shadows.

You can find all three models on XGIMI's site.