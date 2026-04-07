XGIMI aims for home theater dominance with Titan Noir series projectors

Back in September, former crowdfunding darling XGIMI announced its first dip into commercial projection waters with the mighty Titan. Now that moniker has found its way onto a new series of premium tri-laser projectors headed to home theaters. The Titan Noir series brings powerful dual-iris contrast control and high brightness to the 4K watch party.

Despite the strides we’ve seen lifestyle projectors make over the years in terms of brightness and color performance, one area where they’ve struggled has been achieving deep black levels and strong contrast – especially outside dedicated, pitch-black theater rooms.

XGIMI is targeting this gap with its flagship Titan Noir series. The range includes the Titan Noir, Noir Pro, and the top-tier Noir Max, with all three models built around a dual-iris contrast system.

A close-up of the Titan Noir highlights its premium design and optical system built around dual iris contrast control XGIMI

The projector industry often tends to prioritize raw brightness. XGIMI’s new lineup is going for more than this, shifting its focus to contrast, shadow detail, and overall image depth for a more cinematic viewing experience.

To achieve its goals, the company employs its Dual Intelligent Iris system, which uses two physical iris modules to control light output in real time. The flagship model is rated for up to 10,000:1 native contrast.

Unlike digital dimming, this approach adjusts light output directly to reduce stray illumination while preserving high detail. The dynamic iris also adds scene-based adjustments, supported by Dynamic Black Level Enhancement for more precise control in dark scenes.

XGIMI’s Titan Noir projector can be paired with an optional floor stand accessory for flexible placement in modern living room setups XGIMI

XGIMI is targeting an aspect that has been a longstanding weakness in projection: washed-out blacks. In practice, results will likely still depend on setup and room conditions – the high-contrast viewing experience will benefit from the installation of an ambient-light-rejecting screen for example.

The Titan Noir series also leans into brightness and color. The Max model reaches up to 7,000 ISO lumens, with the Pro and base models at 6,000 and 4,800 respectively. All three models use a RGB triple-laser engine, which covers up to 110% of the BT.2020 color gamut with a claimed Delta E performance (a metric used to quantify color differences) under 0.8. There's support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and IMAX Enhanced content too.

With projection sizes up to 300 inches, the series is built for large-screen 4K UHD viewing. It boasts a 0.98-2.0:1 throw ratio and wide lens shift, allowing flexible placement for various distances or angles. And while the added brightness helps in contexts with ambient light, performance will still favor darker rooms.

Beyond home cinema, the Titan Noir series also takes aim at gaming. It supports high refresh rates up to 240 Hz, with latency as low as 1 ms in 1080p mode, making it well-suited for fast-paced gaming on large screens.

The Max model reaches up to 7,000 ISO lumens, with the Pro and base models at 6,000 and 4,800 respectively

XGIMI

Under the hood, the projectors run on a MediaTek MT9681 chipset with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, alongside XGIMI’s X-Vision image processing. With Harman Kardon-tuned audio, it’s no slouch in the sound department, either.

The Titan Noir series is very much in the premium tier, aimed at enthusiasts rather than casual users. Pricing ranges from US$3,999 to $5,999, depending on the model – though early adopters could save big through a Kickstarter that's set to launch on April 23. Pre-orders for the best deals can be locked in now via the link below.

If the range can deliver on its contrast promises, it could represent a legitimate "projector-as-TV" replacement for enthusiasts. Ultimately, the Titan Noir's success will depend on whether that dual-iris system can truly rival the ink-black performance of premium TVs.

Product page: XGIMI Titan Noir

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