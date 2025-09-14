Dual-laser 4K projector marks XGIMI's first dip into commercial waters

Home projector pioneer XGIMI is getting down to business with its first model designed specifically for event spaces, professional installations and enterprise environments. With the dual-laser 4K Titan, the company is aiming to challenge the commercial status quo.

We've long been impressed by XGIMI's smart projectors, which deliver great performance for not a lot of money. The company's first commercial-grade model was launched alongside the Horizon 20 Series at IFA 2025 in Berlin last week.

"We've spent years refining the experience of projection for everyday users," said Apollo Zhong, company Chairman. "But the needs of professionals – those building immersive events, leading meetings, or designing performance spaces – are evolving too. The tools available to them haven't kept pace. We believe we can help change that."

The Titan puts out 5,000 lumens for eye-popping 4K viewing during the day (without the need for blackout blinds) or after dark XGIMI

The Titan is built around a dual-laser light source and 0.78-inch HEP (High-Efficiency Panel) imaging chip, which make for 5,000 ISO lumens and 4K UHD visuals at up to 250 diagonal inches. The throw ratio here means that the distance between the back of the unit to the wall or screen will need to be at least 8.8 ft in order to enjoy 100-inch visuals, or around 22 ft to expand the 4K rectangle up to the max.

That HEP chip is said to offer 2.8x the reflective area of more common 0.47-inch DMD technologies – promising sharper details and more vivid colors even in well-lit environments. The projector covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and the dynamic contrast comes in at an impressive 5-million:1.

At the heart of the machine is an in-house imaging engine that employs AI to "analyze and improve each frame in real-time." This model is also certified for immersive IMAX Enhanced performance, and can handle Dolby Vision and HDR10+ content as well.

A FilmMaker mode has been included too, which tweaks parameters and frame rates for a more cinematic viewing experience. And for event planners looking to really make those visuals pop, the unit supports 3D content.

Though shown here in a home setting, the Titan is designed for conference rooms, immersive events and professional AV installations XGIMI

Installation flexibility is vital for the kind of conference rooms, immersive events and AV installations that this model will likely find itself ceiling-mounted in. The company has therefore included automated ±100% vertical and ±40% horizontal lens shift so that the image can be repositioned without moving the unit itself, along with 1.2 - 1.8x optical zoom.

This is not a smart projector, so GTV won't be cooked in. But the rear of the unit is home to HDMI and USB ports for cabling to media sources, along with wired remote and audio jacks, optical audio output and Ethernet LAN. There's no mention of a built-in sound system.

The Titan measures 17.36 x 13.58 x 6.22 in (441 x 345 x 158 mm) and weighs in at 25.35 lb (11.5 kg). Full specs, pricing and availability have yet to be announced. But XGIMI has hinted that it's going to be bringing the battle to the likes of Sony, Epson and JVC in terms of value for money.

"There's a gap between what professionals actually need and what the market gives them," added Zhong. "Top-tier visuals often come with a steep price tag, making it harder for professionals to access the quality they deserve. We're closing that gap with thoughtful technology that makes pro-level results more accessible than ever."

Product page: XGIMI Titan