In the spare moments between near back-to-back press events we managed to grab a few snaps from the floor at IFA this year. Here's a photo round-up of the show, from the heavy hitters who most impressed like Sony and Acer to specialist tech firms and a few unknown outsiders. Robots, 8K displays, bleeding-edge audio gear and gaming hardware were very much the order of the day. Have a wander through our gallery to see what we saw.