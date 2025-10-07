© 2025 New Atlas
Pry bar multitool packs a ratcheting screwdriver, adjustable wrench, and compass

By Ben Coxworth
October 07, 2025
Pry bar multitool packs a ratcheting screwdriver, adjustable wrench, and compass
Clym measures 147 mm long by 34 mm wide by 10.9 mm thick (5.78 by 1.33 by 0.42 in) and is claimed to tip the scales at 8.2 oz (232 g)
Clym measures 147 mm long by 34 mm wide by 10.9 mm thick (5.78 by 1.33 by 0.42 in) and is claimed to tip the scales at 8.2 oz (232 g)
Clym's wrench is adjustable from M2 to M10 sizes
Clym's wrench is adjustable from M2 to M10 sizes
The crowdfunded titanium multitools may indeed be plentiful these days, but a few do still manage to stand out. Such is the case with Clym, which sports a claimed 17 functions including a ratcheting screwdriver, adjustable wrench, pry bar and compass.

First of all, we should point out that classifying things like a belt clip and a lanyard hole as "functions" is a bit of a reach.

Additionally, some of Clym's touted features – such as a removable "eternal" graphite pen and glow-in-the dark vials of tritium – are only available as optional extras. Nonetheless, it still offers a good 12 or so standard functions.

At first glance, it's obvious that the device can be used as a pry bar. The prying end also serves as a nail puller, box cutter and bottle opener. Immediately above that end is an adjustable hex wrench, which can be adjusted from M2 to M10 sizes.

Situated above the wrench is the compass, and above that is the ratcheting screwdriver, which can be switched to turn in either direction.

A bubble level is located along one edge of Clym, an 8-cm/3.15-in ruler is located along the other, and magnetized bit storage slots are located along both edges, at the top. On the back of the device is a SIM card ejector pin, in a slot of its own.

Assuming Clym reaches production, a pledge of US$69 will get you one. The planned retail price is $138. Its functions are demonstrated in the video below.

CLYM丨All-Purpose Titanium Alloy Tactical Pry Bar

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

