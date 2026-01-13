© 2026 New Atlas
This titanium EDC tool turns chopsticks into four other everyday essentials

By Bronwyn Thompson
January 13, 2026
The five-in-one tool is built for EDC
The chopsticks form might be our favorite of its five
The chopsticks form might be our favorite of its five
No fork while camping? No problem
No fork while camping? No problem
There are a lot of uses on offer for such a simple tool
There are a lot of uses on offer for such a simple tool
No need for paper or plastic straws
No need for paper or plastic straws
The hanging function offers even more versatility
The hanging function offers even more versatility
And it'll fit in any pocket
And it'll fit in any pocket
While this may look like a minimalist pair of titanium chopsticks, it's so much more. It's actually a modular everyday-carry tool that can shapeshift into four other different forms. And there are only a few days left to get it at its discounted rate.

The idea behind this EDC from PlayStix is pretty simple: An easily carried tool that aims to solve a few broader issues without waste. It works as a pair of chopsticks, a straw, a toothpick, a fidget toy and something to hang items from when outdoors or on the move. And with nearly 1,000 backers with just three days to go of the campaign, it seems other people have also recognized what an asset this could be to tote around in a pocket.

Made from solid titanium, PlayStix separates into two cylindrical handles that can be reconfigured into five different modes. In its most straightforward form, it's a pair of chopsticks, intended to replace disposable wooden or plastic ones. Snap the two halves together, end-to-end, and they become a straw suitable for all kinds of drinks. And inside one handle you'll find a slim metal toothpick, while the grooved exterior doubles as a tactile fidget object that can be spun or rolled between the fingers. (This seems like its less useful function, but I am happy to be proved wrong.)

A short cord linking the two handles adds another layer of utility to this novel contraption. When connected, PlayStix can function as a hanger, able to hold small items such as cups, utensils, lanterns, or headlamps – which is surprisingly useful while traveling or outdoors without dedicated gadgets for this.

Titanium was chosen for its strength-to-weight ratio, corrosion resistance and food-safe properties, but it also allows the tool to remain lightweight yet durable. And because titanium doesn’t absorb odors or flavors, it can be cleaned with a simple rinse and reused.

Weighing around 50 g (1.8 oz) and easily sliding into any pocket, PlayStix is a clever solution to single-use waste – an EDC that's built for everyday carry, which can be used and then forgotten about until it’s needed again.

One PlayStix set is available for £48 (around US$60) until the end of its campaign on January 17. There are a few different configurations available too, including a pair for £86 (around $108). Both of these are more than 30% off the expected retail price.

Source: Kickstarter

