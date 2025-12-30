Smart EDC organizer makes it easy to carry and actually use your gear

Being able to access your EDC gear when you need it is just as important as having quality equipment on hand. PD EDC, which specializes in thoughtfully designed carrying cases for your stuff, has a new organizer in the works that can make it easy to use your gear, and keep it all together when you're out in the field.

The Vault-M2 is a clamshell-style organizer with several features to store your loadouts however you like; it's made to take a beating, and comes in two sizes. It opens flat to reveal all your kit in zippered and elastic pockets, along with a central divider that stays upright to hold larger pieces of gear like field notebooks.

There's also room for modular panels, which have different configurations of loops and pockets to hold your stuff, and can be removed from the organizer for quickly getting some repair work done or setting up camp. Each organizer comes with two panels, and there are panel styles to choose from for holding tools of different sizes.

This thing's built tough, with water-resistant 500D nylon on the outside, four additional layers of padding inside, and durable YKK zippers.

The MOLLE system on the exterior allows for slotting in small tools, as well as fitting the organizer on to other luggage PD EDC

The exterior features a full-width MOLLE panel so you can attach tools you need at the ready, or strap the organizer on to larger packs when you're on the move.

The smaller Vault-M2 Base measures 9.25 x 7.7 x 3.5 inches (235 x 195 x 90 mm) and weighs 14.5 oz (411 g), so it should be comfortable on your hip with a belt loop. The larger Vault-M2 Full measures 12.8 x 9.25 x 3.9 inches (325x 235 x 100 mm) and weighs 23 oz (650 g), which is more suitable for bigger tools and for carrying around or attaching to a rig.

The Base (top) is small and light enough to carry on a belt loop, while the Full (bottom) is designed for larger tools PD EDC

With a wide variety of pockets and partitioned spaces, the M2's good for gadgets for long trips, photography outings, outdoor adventures, and vehicle repair.

The M2 Base is set to retail at about US$95, and the M2 Full will come in at $128. PD EDC is currently crowdfunding these on Kickstarter, where both models, as well as bundles and accessories like additional modular panels, are available at discounted prices. The smaller Base can be had for $67, and the Full is listed at $80. They're both available in black and tan camo colorways.

The removable panel holds stuff you need for your current mission independent of the rest of the organizer, and comes in 6 different configurations PD EDC

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. For what it's worth, the UK-based brand has previously launched and shipped other EDC organizers in the past, and has also racked up more than 280 backers for this one.

If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship worldwide in April 2026, and delivery costs – which are listed on the campaign page and vary by your location – will be settled once the campaign ends.

VAULT-M2 EDC Organizer — Modular. Fast. Mission-Ready.

Find the Vault-M2 over on Kickstarter.

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.