Folding fingertip knife is the ultimate in discreet urban EDC

If you're looking to build out an easy-to-carry EDC kit with just the essentials for days in the city, this impossibly tiny knife is worth a look.

The Tizker G11 is smaller than your fingertip, made from durable materials, and can go on a lanyard or keyring. It's designed for effectiveness while also being so small that it won't add bulk to your loadout.

If you're wary of tiny knives, don't knock 'em till you try 'em. I've had one for the last few months, and it's come in handy more times than I expected for opening packages and fixing stuff on my motorcycle. Sure, they won't do as much as a larger folding knife, but it's been really convenient to have this on me along with my keys.

Pocket Knife丨Smaller Than Your Thumb. Built for Every Day

The G11 features a titanium alloy handle with a grooved design that promises to provide a steady grip, so you can cut safely and precisely. The folding mechanism makes it effortless to open with one hand, and keeps the blade locked in place while you cut.

The blade itself is made from Damascus steel, which makes light work of slicing through rope, opening packages and envelopes, and cutting through cardboard and paper. Its abstract pattern combines with the simply detailed handled for a unique look.

The sleek titanium alloy handle and patterned steel blade look great together Tizker

Remember when I said this knife is tiny? It's just 1.8 in (45 mm) long when deployed, and weighs only 0.18 oz (5.1 g). That means it won't take up space or weigh down your keyring, and can comfortably be worn on a lanyard. There's also a slot for a luminous tritium tube, or a resin glow tube, that'll make it easy to find your G11 in the dark.

The G11 is tiny enough to carry on a keyring or lanyard without adding bulk Tizker

Tizker is crowdfunding the G11 on Kickstarter, where it can be had for US$35 a pop (down from its $54 expected MSRP). You can add accessories to your order, like a quick-release ring, a titanium keychain, and the aforementioned glow tubes.

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. For what it's worth, Tizker has previously launched and shipped another titanium mini knife on Kickstarter, and details the G11's development and testing on its campaign page. It's also racked up more than 110 backers for this one.

If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship worldwide in December, and delivery costs will be calculated once the campaign ends.

Source: Kickstarter

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