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Knives and Multitools

Unassuming 1.6-oz EDC essential stashes serious survival capability

By C.C. Weiss
June 22, 2026
Unassuming 1.6-oz EDC essential stashes serious survival capability
Outdoor Element's pen packs a whole separate function entirely
Outdoor Element's pen packs a whole separate function entirely
View 8 Images
Pull the cap off and Outdoor Element's Pen-metheus works like a basic black pen
1/8
Pull the cap off and Outdoor Element's Pen-metheus works like a basic black pen
The Pen-Metheus's cap threads to the lower body to work as a ferro striker, lighting the small cotton tinder roll to spark a full fire
2/8
The Pen-Metheus's cap threads to the lower body to work as a ferro striker, lighting the small cotton tinder roll to spark a full fire
Outdoor Element's pen packs a whole separate function entirely
3/8
Outdoor Element's pen packs a whole separate function entirely
Feeding the Pen-metheus fire
4/8
Feeding the Pen-metheus fire
Not many pens can start a fire, but this one can
5/8
Not many pens can start a fire, but this one can
In addition to the standalone pen, Outdoor Element's Kickstarter has an Adventure Writing Kit reward with folding PNWBushcraft storage pouch for phone, pen and notepad, Pen-metheus tool and Rite in the Rain notebook
6/8
In addition to the standalone pen, Outdoor Element's Kickstarter has an Adventure Writing Kit reward with folding PNWBushcraft storage pouch for phone, pen and notepad, Pen-metheus tool and Rite in the Rain notebook
A very basic work instrument hides a secret survival function
7/8
A very basic work instrument hides a secret survival function
The very tip of the Pen-metheus cap removes to access stored tinder
8/8
The very tip of the Pen-metheus cap removes to access stored tinder
View gallery - 8 images

After packaging full fire-starting capabilities neatly inside a 2-oz (57-g) capsule that doubled as a high-pitched whistle, Outdoor Element is now integrating that same spark-flicking capability into a more useful everyday tool: the common pen. Whether your 9-to-5 job involves a rare combination of manual record keeping and precarious wilderness travel, or your idea of outdoor recreation includes journaling your day while remaining at the ready for whatever nature hurls at you, the all-new Pen-metheus equips you for it all.

The Pen-metheus looks like a basic writing instrument at first glance, albeit one made from anodized aircraft-grade 6061-T6 aluminum instead of more commonplace plastic or steel. The knurled rings around the center and bottom of the pen's cylindrical chassis allude to a possible twist-to-deploy design, but the compact ballpoint pen is actually located below the upper cap.

Pull the cap off and Outdoor Element's Pen-metheus works like a basic black pen
Pull the cap off and Outdoor Element's Pen-metheus works like a basic black pen

Those knurled rings, meanwhile, serve to help you twist off the tubular lower body to expose the replaceable threaded ferro rod. The pen cap then screws onto the lower tube to create an extended striker that's easy to grip and move. The tip of the pen cap unscrews to reveal a small piece of rolled-up fire-starting cotton. The user simply scrapes the ferro rod with the contoured, hardened-edge striker plate secured to the top of the pocket clip to throw sparks down into the fabric tinder.

The Pen-Metheus's cap threads to the lower body to work as a ferro striker, lighting the small cotton tinder roll to spark a full fire
The Pen-Metheus's cap threads to the lower body to work as a ferro striker, lighting the small cotton tinder roll to spark a full fire

Both the tinder storage and ferro tube sections of the Pen-metheus are sealed off with O-rings to prevent any moisture penetration. The O-rings also glow in the dark, along with the reflective panels located on the cap, making the Pen-metheus easier to find and use after sunset.

The Pen-metheus promises to serve loyally as an everyday writing instrument that happens to have a separate survival function or as an outdoor-specific tool that both writes and starts a fire in a pinch. Either way, it's easily pocketable in a backpack, briefcase, or pant or shirt pocket.

In addition to the standalone pen, Outdoor Element's Kickstarter has an Adventure Writing Kit reward with folding PNWBushcraft storage pouch for phone, pen and notepad, Pen-metheus tool and Rite in the Rain notebook
In addition to the standalone pen, Outdoor Element's Kickstarter has an Adventure Writing Kit reward with folding PNWBushcraft storage pouch for phone, pen and notepad, Pen-metheus tool and Rite in the Rain notebook

Outdoor Element is working to launch the Pen-metheus through an active Kickstarter campaign. It's offering single units at pledge levels as low as US$18, a 30% discount off the planned retail price of $25.95. Each unit comes with three ballpoint black ink mini-cartridges. The company is also packaging the Pen-metheus with a waterproof Rite in the Rain notepad and a PNWBushcraft waxed-canvas storage pouch for a pledge of $65.

The Pen-metheus shows what it can do in the clip below.

Pen-Metheus Kickstarter Fire-Starting Pen

Source: Outdoor Element

View gallery - 8 images

Tags

Knives and MultitoolsMultitoolsMulti-functionalfirestarterFireSurvivalEDCEveryday CarryKickstarterOutdoors and CampingCampingBackpacking
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C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Based near Salt Lake City, Utah, Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive, outdoor and camping editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

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