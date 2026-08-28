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Knives and Multitools

Prying, wrenching, screwdriving multitool has the soul of a six-shooter

By Maryna Holovnova
August 28, 2026
Prying, wrenching, screwdriving multitool has the soul of a six-shooter
The Rixel multitool is presently on Kickstarter
The Rixel multitool is presently on Kickstarter
View 5 Images
The device measures 160 mm (6.29 in) long, 9 mm (0.35 in) thick, and 24 mm (0.94 in) in diameter
1/5
The device measures 160 mm (6.29 in) long, 9 mm (0.35 in) thick, and 24 mm (0.94 in) in diameter
The Rixel multitool is presently on Kickstarter
2/5
The Rixel multitool is presently on Kickstarter
A close look at the bit chamber
3/5
A close look at the bit chamber
A pocket clip allows the Rixel to be attached to belts, backpack straps ... or pockets
4/5
A pocket clip allows the Rixel to be attached to belts, backpack straps ... or pockets
The titanium version of the Rixel tips the scales at 90 g (3.17 oz)
5/5
The titanium version of the Rixel tips the scales at 90 g (3.17 oz)
View gallery - 5 images

For those who like firearm-inspired aesthetics, a new Kickstarter campaign may be worth a look. A new titanium EDC tool from Rixel is currently available for backing. At first glance, it looks like a pry bar, but it actually combines quite a few tools. And the coolest part – its screwdriver bit holder looks like a mini revolver.

The revolver-style bit chamber holds six screwdriver bits with magnetic bases, and rotates to let you choose which one to deploy. Deployment is pretty fast and can be done with just your thumb. The tool comes with six 4-mm bits and is also compatible with bits you may already have.

Made from titanium alloy, the multitool weighs 90 g (3.17 oz). Titanium is a popular choice for this kind of product as it’s known for being lightweight, durable, and corrosion-resistant. A stainless steel version is also available, but it weighs almost twice as much at 158 g (5.57 oz). The Rixel measures 160 mm (6.29 in) long, 9 mm (0.35 in) thick, and 24 mm (0.94 in) in diameter at the revolver part. The revolver chamber itself is 30 mm (1.18 in) long.

A close look at the bit chamber
A close look at the bit chamber

The six-shooter-inspired bit holder is definitely the central design feature of the tool, although it is not particularly unique. We’ve seen similar design solutions in compact tools before. What makes Rixel stand out is how it incorporates several practical everyday tools around the rotating bit holder, making it useful in various situations, from outdoor adventures to minor repairs around the house.

The tool features a dual-driver system: a top driver port for applying direct torque and handling standard screwdriver tasks, and a side driver port for working in narrow spaces or at tricky angles where a conventional screwdriver usually struggles.

The device measures 160 mm (6.29 in) long, 9 mm (0.35 in) thick, and 24 mm (0.94 in) in diameter
The device measures 160 mm (6.29 in) long, 9 mm (0.35 in) thick, and 24 mm (0.94 in) in diameter

Another smart design solution is the wrench system. It’s basically stepped openings that gradually get narrower, so the system can fit different sizes of nuts and bolts, ranging from 2 mm to 11 mm (0.08 in to 0.43 in). That’s a pretty good range for most basic fixes, and on top of that, the tool includes a dedicated spoke wrench slot for quick bike repairs.

Along with the repair-focused tools, Rixel includes some EDC classics, such as a pry bar, bottle opener, box cutter, and dual measurement scale, with centimeters on one side and inches on the other. There's also a slider for the thumb under the bit holder that functions as a fidget toy.

A pocket clip allows the Rixel to be attached to belts, backpack straps ... or pockets
A pocket clip allows the Rixel to be attached to belts, backpack straps ... or pockets

The Rixel tool has an attachment point for a carabiner or keychain, as well as a pocket clip, which makes the tool easier to carry. Six tritium tube slots around the bit storage are designed to improve visibility in dark conditions.

Early-bird pricing on Kickstarter starts at US$69 for the stainless steel model and $89 for the titanium one. The planned retail prices are $149 and $189, respectively. Both versions come with six alloy steel screwdriver bits. Tritium tubes, a leather case, a portable lanyard, and other accessories are available separately.

If the campaign meets its fundraising goal, shipping is currently estimated to begin in December.

RIXEL：A Revolver-Inspired Titanium Multi-Tool Pry Bar

Source: Kickstarter

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View gallery - 5 images

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Knives and MultitoolsKickstarterMultitoolsEDCTitanium
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Maryna Holovnova
Maryna Holovnova
Originally from Ukraine and now based in Edmonton, Canada, Maryna is a freelance writer with a passion for storytelling, consumer technology, sports/wellness, sustainable urban living, travel and architecture. She holds a master’s degree in linguistics from Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv and has experience in media, including television and photojournalism. Curious by nature, she’s always driven to explore the latest innovations, and when she’s not writing, you’ll likely find her running or learning a new language.

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