Titanium multitool shoots out nine functions, including a ratcheting driver

"Is that a gun in your pocket, or are you just happy to see me?" Actually, neither, it's the Ti-RevoBit Ratchet, yet another revolver-inspired multitool. It packs nine handy functions into its titanium body.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Ti-RevoBit's big gimmick is indeed its six-shooter-inspired bit-storage cylinder – a trait that it shares with multitools such as the Ti-Spin MultiKit and the Revolver S. That cylinder magnetically stores five included quarter-inch S2 steel bits, along with an extension rod. And yes, the Ti-RevoBit does work with third-party bits.

The Ti-RevoBit is claimed to tip the scales at 110 g (3.9 oz) Pocketworks

For simple screwing tasks, the bits can be placed in a bit slot at one end of the tool, which can then be pivoted to either side and locked in position as needed. There's also a dual-direction ratchet module, however, which can be accessed from either side of the Ti-RevoBit.

Alongside the cylinder are two fold-out tools, one of which serves quadruple duty as a pry bar, nail puller, saw, and box opener. The other has a replaceable utility blade, for everyday cutting tasks.

The fold-out pry bar/nail puller/saw/box opener Pocketworks

At the non-bit-slot end of the Ti-RevoBit is a tungsten alloy window-breaking stud, should you find yourself in a crashed car that's in the process of sinking underwater. The multitool additionally features 10 slots for optional vials of glow-in-the-dark tritium, to help find it in the dark.

Also among the optional extras is a cowhide leather pouch with a belt loop and keyring attachment. And just for kicks, users can choose to disengage the cylinder's two ceramic bearings, so they can go with either satisfying clicks or just smooth spinning as it rotates.

Assuming the RevoBit Ratchet reaches production, a pledge of US$79 will get you one. The planned retail price is $139. It's available in color choices of sandblasted titanium and PVD (physical vapor deposition) black.

Source: Kickstarter

