Gun barrel titanium EDC driver swaps bullets for bits

If you work on cars, furniture, or electronics often, it helps to have a good set of screwdrivers handy. The Revolver S from EDC upstart IdeaSpark fits six driver bits into a rugged little titanium body to make it easy to carry these wherever you go, with a precise ratchet mechanism to boot.

Around the size of a C battery at 1.69 inches in length (43 mm) and 1.22 inches in diameter (31 mm), it resembles the chamber or cylinder of a revolver. Undo the top, and you'll find six standard 1/4-inch bits securely held in place by magnets: PH1, SL4, SL6, T20H, T8H, and H3. These screw into the top of the Revolver S when it's time to go to work. An included extension helps you deal with screws that are a little hard to reach.

What's neat about this screwdriver top is that it drive screws forward or in reverse with a quick adjustment – without requiring you to change your grip. The Revolver S' ratchet mechanism promises mechanical feedback as you turn it, which is useful when you need to be precise.

The bits are made from strong S2 tool steel. The cylinder, meanwhile, is made from grade 5 titanium, so you can expect it to resist corrosion and wear and tear. It's also designed to be comfortable to grip and use.

The Revolver S is currently being crowdfunded on Kickstarter, where you can find it at a discounted US$79 – down from its expected suggested retail price of $129. That includes the driver and the set of six bits. You can tack on a 20-piece bit set, as well as 10-piece titanium plated bit set and a leather carrying case.

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. This is IdeaSpark's first campaign, but the brand's already crossed its funding goal with more than 160 backers on board.

If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship worldwide in June 2026, with free delivery wherever you are.

