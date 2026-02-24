16-in-1+ double-modular multitool stows a secret bonus

Earlier this month, we took a first look at the all-new Flex Titan, the fully loaded flagship of Roxon's modular tool family. The Titan has since launched, and it packs even more functions than expected for a competitive price. And if that's not enough, it can trade out nearly every single one of those functions for dozens of alternatives, adapting to every use case you can think of. It also hides away a secret bonus tool that serves as a critical piece of analog backup in a digital world.

Roxon calls the Flex Titan its most versatile tool yet, a major claim from a multitool company that's established its entire brand around versatility and modularity. Roxon offers not one but two separate ecosystems' worth of modular tools: the Flex system and the Phantom Blade System. And, of course, its most versatile tool ever is compatible with both.

All six of the Titan's Flex implements can be swapped out for alternatives, including the two that come standard Roxon

The Flex system uses a hook-like attachment for easily removing and securing dozens of different implement options, ranging from screwdrivers and hex wrenches; to blades, saws and other cutting tools; to small hinged scissors and pliers.

As it sounds, the Phantom Blade System is far more zeroed in on cutting tools. It uses a slightly more complex pinhole attachment system that requires taking the handle apart to swap blades in and out.

The Flex Titan features Roxon's Phantom Blade system for swapping various primary blades in and out Roxon

We're starting to wonder why Roxon doesn't just sell a lineup of blank handles and let buyers fill them out with the different configurations of Flex and Phantom implements of their choosing. Regardless, the Flex Titan is not that. It comes preloaded with a robust tool set of its own, using the two aforementioned modular ecosystems to adapt to new roles and expand functionality.

The multi-hinge Titan design includes two handy hinged tools: a plier with regular and needle-nose jaws plus wire cutters and a pair of full-size scissors with a long, folding handle. The scissors are loaded into the thicker tool handle along with the straight blade.

The Flex Titan scissors feature a long foldaway handle for better grip Roxon

The second handle contains a series of single-piece fold-out implements: a saw, flat file, small serrated blade, wood chisel/wire stripper, rope cutter and bottle/can opener. All six of those implements can be removed and swapped for alternatives via the Flex system. Roxon packages the Flex Titan with a 1/4-bit driver and T Shank adapter as two such alternatives, and buyers can add more from the dozens sold separately in Roxon's Flex tool lineup. The T Shank adapter can be used to hold various jigsaw blades for wood, metal and more.

Different Flex tools take up varying amounts of space. Each one is either long or short and is wide enough to take up a single implement slot or more. For example, the wider 1/4-in driver takes up four slots, while slimmer tools like blades take up a single slot. The Flex handle of the Titan includes four short slots and two long slots.

Excepting the pliers, Flex Titan's individual implements are accessible from the outside of their individual handles, making for fast deployment without the need to split open the handles. Each one locks into place for safety via the corresponding small knob switch on the handle.

Along with all its main implements, the Flex Titan hides another: a slim cartridge-like pen for whenever you need a physical writing instrument Roxon

As for the secret tool, a slim pen stores away inside the Titan frame. And though touchscreens and digital signatures have diminished the need to carry a pen around at all times, there's simply no replacement when you need real ink. Titan keeps you prepared with as low a profile writing instrument as you'll find, essentially a slim pen cartridge always at the ready in your pocket.

The Flex Titan measures 4 x 1.8 x 1 in (10.4 x 4.5 x 2.5 cm) when closed and weighs 11 oz (311 g). It prices in at US$110 and comes with a nylon pouch, a driver for removing the tool bolts, and the two aforementioned extra Flex implements.

Source: Roxon

